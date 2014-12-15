This supercut of 2014’s viral videos is oddly moving

#Viral Videos
12.15.14 4 years ago

Viral videos! It's what we do in 2014. And a man named Zapatou (a.k.a. Luc Bergeron) has edited over 200 of this year's best clips into one strangely moving supercut that clocks in at just under seven minutes. Crying toddlers, teary proposals, dancing stormtroopers, shameless twerking…we are all one, folks.

