Viral videos! It's what we do in 2014. And a man named Zapatou (a.k.a. Luc Bergeron) has edited over 200 of this year's best clips into one strangely moving supercut that clocks in at just under seven minutes. Crying toddlers, teary proposals, dancing stormtroopers, shameless twerking…we are all one, folks.
This supercut of 2014’s viral videos is oddly moving
Chris Eggertsen 12.15.14 4 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.06.18 11 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 1 week ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With