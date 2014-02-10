This Trailer About Zombie Beavers Might Be The Pinnacle Of Film

#Zombies
02.10.14

From the producers of ‘Cabin Fever’, ‘American Pie’, and ‘The Ring’ (really?) comes a movie that will have the executives at SyFy wondering “WHY DIDN’T WE THINK OF THAT?”

If ‘Zombeavers‘ took itself seriously, it would be a trainwreck too terrible to contemplate. Luckily, the plot synopsis proves the film creators are in on the joke:

Three college girls go on a care-free vacation of drinking games, topless sunbathing, and sexual exploration. Their frolicking fun comes to an abrupt end when toxic zombie beavers try to EAT THEM.

 Do self-aware horror/monster pictures have a sub-genre name yet? Because these delightfully wink-and-nod homages to old school B-movies are clearly here to stay. Horror-comedy sounds so clinical. Surely we can do better.  

