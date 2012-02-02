This Week in Music Festivals: SXSW, Rock on the Range, Wireless and more

Check out the latest news on major national and international festivals, including the Electric Forest, South By Southwest, Rock on the Range, Wireless Festival and Primavera Sound…

The Electric Forest Festival is back for a second year in Rothbury, Mich., running June 28-July 1.

Look out for a load of electronic and jammy-types, with String Cheese Incident performing three times over different points of the weekend. Bassnectar, STS9, Girl Talk, Thievery Corporation and Santigold are also heading up the marquee.

Others included on the bill are Major Lazer, Ghostland Observatory, Richie Hawtin, Wolfgang Gartner, Das Racist, Zeds Dead, Big Gigantic, Datsik, Steve Aoki, Reggie Watts, Battles, Pictureplane, EOTO, Ivan Neville”s Dumpstaphunk, 12th Planet, Glass Candy, Gramatik, Chromatics, Balkan Beat Box, Paper Diamond, Borgore, and Chali 2na & the House of Vibe.

Tickets are now on sale at the Electric Forest website, with more announcements to come.

South By Southwest has added more than a dozen notable names to its lineup, including The Shins, Best Coast and Neon Indian.

Kasabian, Miike Snow,, OFF!, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Big Star”s Third, Sharon Van Etten, Deerhoof, Japandroids, Matthew Dear and more have joined, too, to a roster that includes Built to Spill, the Magnetic Fields, Grace Potter, the Ting Tings and of Montreal.

SXSW”s music portion run March 13-18 in Austin, with badges still for sale.



Drake and Rihanna will be helping out on each other”s hits undoubtedly at the Wireless Festival, taking place July 6-8 in London”s Hyde Park.

The former will headline Saturday while Ri-Ri is taking over Sunday. Single-day tickets have their own pre-sales and sales; Rihanna”s already got hers up while Drake”s is up tomorrow.

They will be joining previously announced acts like J. Cole, Kaskade, Flux Pavilion and Calvin Harris.

Get ready to rumble at the Rock on the Range music festival, which returns to Columbus, Ohio for its sixth year, running May 18-20.

Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Megadeth and Mastodon are among the biggest names headlining the hard rock and metal weekend. Incubus, Slash, The Darkness Volbeat, Cypress Hill, Trivium, and Lacuna Coil are also on tap.

Tickets go on sale on Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. EST. Check out all the acts and details at the website.

As previously reported, Spain”s delectable lineup for Primavera Sound includes a performance from recently reunited Archers of Loaf. But that”s not all! The Cure, Björk, Jeff Mangum, Wilco, Justice, Death Cab For Cutie, Franz Ferdinand, Spiritualized, The Afghan Whigs, The xx, Mazzy Star, Yo La Tengo, Refused, Rufus Wainwright, Beirut, Chavez, The Pop Group, Atlas Sound, Laura Marling, Sharon Van Etten, The Rapture, Wavves, Danny Brown, Beach House, the Dirty Three and ASAP Rocky are also on board.

Tickets for Primavera Sound – running May 30-June 3 – are now on sale, with a lower price for early birds

Portugal”s sister festival Optimus Primavera Sound will take place June 7-10 with many of the same acts (Björk, Jeff Mangum, Death Cab For Cutie, Spiritualized, Explosions in the Sky, The Afghan Whigs, The xx).