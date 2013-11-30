This Week in Superhero Movies: ‘Spider-Man 2’ villain secrets revealed

11.30.13 5 years ago

Villains are uniting in this post-Thanksgiving edition of This Week in Superhero Movies. Along with rumors and conjecture about future villainy, we look at “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” and “Ant-Man” casting news, and even the latest on “Aquaman.”

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2”
We’ve long known that Rhino and Electro will be villains in the sequel, but a new poster seems to prematurely give away the movie’s suspected third baddie. Meanwhile, Chris Cooper (who plays Norman Osborn) confirms that the series is indeed building up to something, possibly a Sinister Six film. 

“X-Men: Days of Future Past”
Was Magneto (Michael Fassbender/Ian McKellen) the second shooter on that fateful day in Dallas in 1963? This new viral video reveals the evil mutant’s secrets.

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier”
The mercenary baddie Crossbones (Frank Grillo) will reportedly be back for more after facing Cap in the 2014 sequel. “Captain America 3,” a one-shot, or perhaps “The Avengers 3”?
“The Avengers: Age of Ultron”
It’s finally official: Elizabeth Olsen and Aaron Taylor-Johnson will star in “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” as the Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver. See what Olsen has to say about her role here.

“Ant-Man”
C’mon, Marvel just tell us: Is Paul Rudd playing Ant-Man or not? Do you think he’s the best choice to star in the Edgar Wright-directed film, or would you prefer Joseph Gordon-Levitt?

“Aquaman” 
Paging Vincent Chase… Geoff Johns told Variety that DC has big plans for the underwater hero that could lead to a feature film. But don’t hold your breath — first we need to see how “Batman vs. Superman” does at setting up a larger DC movie universe. 

Around The Web

TAGSAge of UltronAmazing SpiderMan 2AntManDays of Future PastTHE AVENGERSThis Week in Superhero Moviesxmen

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP