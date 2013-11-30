This Week in Superhero Movies: ‘Spider-Man 2’ villain secrets revealed

Villains are uniting in this post-Thanksgiving edition of This Week in Superhero Movies. Along with rumors and conjecture about future villainy, we look at “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” and “Ant-Man” casting news, and even the latest on “Aquaman.”

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2”

We’ve long known that Rhino and Electro will be villains in the sequel, but a new poster seems to prematurely give away the movie’s suspected third baddie. Meanwhile, Chris Cooper (who plays Norman Osborn) confirms that the series is indeed building up to something, possibly a Sinister Six film.



“X-Men: Days of Future Past”

Was Magneto (Michael Fassbender/Ian McKellen) the second shooter on that fateful day in Dallas in 1963? This new viral video reveals the evil mutant’s secrets.

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier”

The mercenary baddie Crossbones (Frank Grillo) will reportedly be back for more after facing Cap in the 2014 sequel. “Captain America 3,” a one-shot, or perhaps “The Avengers 3”?

“The Avengers: Age of Ultron”

It’s finally official: Elizabeth Olsen and Aaron Taylor-Johnson will star in “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” as the Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver. See what Olsen has to say about her role here.



“Ant-Man”

C’mon, Marvel just tell us: Is Paul Rudd playing Ant-Man or not? Do you think he’s the best choice to star in the Edgar Wright-directed film, or would you prefer Joseph Gordon-Levitt?



“Aquaman”

Paging Vincent Chase… Geoff Johns told Variety that DC has big plans for the underwater hero that could lead to a feature film. But don’t hold your breath — first we need to see how “Batman vs. Superman” does at setting up a larger DC movie universe.