This Week in Superhero Movies and TV: Jackman calling it quits as Wolverine?

This Week in Superhero Movies and TV shows) finds a longtime hero calling it a day, while some new heroes and villains are just getting started. Others, meanwhile, are entering new phases in their careers. It’s the circle of life. Let’s get it started…

“X-Men: Days of Future Past”

Wolverine no more? Hugh Jackman doesn’t see strapping on the claws much longer. Who will step into his boots once the character is inevitably rebooted for the big screen?

“The Avengers: Age of Ultron”

Joss Whedon insists that former “The Office” star James Spader was the ONLY choice for Utron. That must be flattering. As a bonus, watch Chris Hemsworth compare the “Thor” films to the “Avengers” series here.

“Man of Steel 2”

As earlier rumors suggested, Warner Bros. has confirmed that Ben Affleck will be playing a “tired” and “Weary” Batman. So, go easy on him, Superman.

Loki

Tom Hiddleston made such a big impression as the “Thor” an “Avengers” villain that fans are requesting, nay demanding, a solo spin-off. Will Marvel obey?

“Ant-Man”

Marvel’s smallest hero is moving from fall 2015 to July of that same year, where it will have to deal with “Man of Steel 2.”

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Go behind the scenes of Joss Whedon’s Marvel super show here.

“Arrow”

The Flash is racing to make an appearance on The CW’s Green Arrow show. And he may be starring in a potential spin-off.



“RoboCop”

Who is he? What is he? Where does he come from? Kids at Lee Iacocca can take a look at the remake’s sleek new poster here.