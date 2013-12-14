This Week in Superhero Movies: ‘Spider-Man’ all day and all night

In this exciting edition of This Week in Superhero Movies: Spider-Man is going to clone himself in order to fight all these bad guys, “The Avengers 2” welcomes back an old pal, Wolverine models some outfits, a familiar face plans a return to Gotham City, and more. Plus, the Clock King is just in time.

“Amazing Spider-Man 3,” “Venom” and “The Sinister Six”

Wow. Peter Parker has just swung into Spin-off City, as Sony has announced their plans for a Spidey-centric movie universe, including “Amazing Spider-Man 3,” “Venom” and “The Sinister Six.” But Will Andrew Garfield hang up the suit in the middle of all the fun?

Bonus treat: Hear Andrew Garfield, Sally Field and Emma Stone in German in a new trailer which features more new footage.

“Avengers: Age of Ultron”

Don Cheadle is returning as Iron Man’s pal Rhodey — this time with Joss Whedon dialogue. Will he bcome a permanent member? Or is this the end of Rhodey?

“Ant-Man”

Nope, Marvel and director Edgar Wright haven’t announced who will star as the hero, but it certainly won;t be Simon Pegg. The “World’s End” star says he doesn’t think he’d make a very good Ant-Man.

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier”

The marvel sequel is doing some re-shoots, although we have no idea what they could be. Will another Avenger make a cameo? The completely baseless rumor starts here.

“The Wolverine” sequel

What to wear, what to wear? HeroFix has some fashion advice for Hugh Jackman.

“Man of Steel 2”

So, just who will the sequel’s villain be? Also, Amy Adams hopes Lois won’t be involved a love triangle with Wonder Woman and Superman.

“Starlight”

Not exactly superhero news, but Mark Millar’s upcoming fantasy comic series will be adapted by the ever-busy Simon Kinberg (“X-Men: Days of Future Past,” “Fantastic Four”) for the big screen.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

The show’s producers discuss the show’s future and says that upcoming episodes will be “a bit more ‘Marvel.'”

“Gotham”

Paging Bruce Wayne. Please report to the set.

“Arrow”

Say hello to The Clock King. You may recognize him from “Prison Break.”