This Week in Superhero Movies: ‘Ant-Man’ takes ‘Man of Steel 2’s’ old date

Things get moved around in this exciting issue of This Week in Superhero Movies. After Warner Bros. announced that “Man of Steel 2” (AKA: “Batman vs. Superman”) was shifting to 2016, Marvel has now slotted
“Ant-Man” on the vacant date of July 17, 2015. The move will give WB and Zack Snyder more time to figure out how to cram Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and who knows how many other heroes and villains into one movie. Meanwhile, “MoS 2” will face a different, unknown Marvel movie in 2016.
“Ant-Man”
Will the world’s smallest hero be box office champ of the incredibly busy July 2015? It will have to topple “Terminator: Genesis,” “Pan” and “Despicable Me: Minions,” plus June holdovers like “Jurassic World,” “Fantastic Four” and “Ted 2.”
“Man of Steel 2”
The delay may appear to be bad news for some fans, but HeroFix lists 5 reasons why it’s a good thing.
Gal Gadot revealed that she signed a deal with WB for three films, one of which is very likely to be “Justice League” (finally). Who else will be joining the league?
“The Avengers: Age of Ultron”
Mark Ruffalo (him play Hulk) says that Joss Whedon’s script for the sequel is “Better” and “Darker” than the 2012 blockbuster. Is Planet Earth ready?
Marvel: Phase 3
No, it’s not too early for HeroFix’s wishlist of characters they want to see on the bigscreen.
Behold: Even more posters with Spidey facing down Electro (Jamie Foxx). I feel like we’ve seen the whole movie in flipbook form already.
“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”
Two new — yet familiar — characters will be popping up soon. Who else do you want to appear on the show?
All the avengers at some point should appear on agents of shield with maybe some hint of new avengers coming into the fold and maybe some other marvel character s as well just for affect.