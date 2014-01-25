This Week in Superhero Movies: ‘Ant-Man’ takes ‘Man of Steel 2’s’ old date

Things get moved around in this exciting issue of This Week in Superhero Movies. After Warner Bros. announced that “Man of Steel 2” (AKA: “Batman vs. Superman”) was shifting to 2016, Marvel has now slotted

“Ant-Man” on the vacant date of July 17, 2015. The move will give WB and Zack Snyder more time to figure out how to cram Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and who knows how many other heroes and villains into one movie. Meanwhile, “MoS 2” will face a different, unknown Marvel movie in 2016.

“Ant-Man”

Will the world’s smallest hero be box office champ of the incredibly busy July 2015? It will have to topple “Terminator: Genesis,” “Pan” and “Despicable Me: Minions,” plus June holdovers like “Jurassic World,” “Fantastic Four” and “Ted 2.”

“Man of Steel 2”

The delay may appear to be bad news for some fans, but HeroFix lists 5 reasons why it’s a good thing.