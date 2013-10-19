This Week in Superhero Movies: Batman and Superman go back to school

As usual, it’s been another big week for superhero news. Along with casting updates (and denials), there are plenty of new clips to watch, questions to ponder and rumors to consider when it comes to caped wonders on the big screen (and the tube) such as Batman, Superman, Ant-Man, the X-Men, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and more. Welcome to the Fortress of Solitude…

“Superman vs. Batman”

Some L.A. jocks are about to be the envy of geeks the world over. The “Man of Steel” sequel — starring Left Tackle Henry Cavill as Superman and Cornerback Ben Affleck as Batman — is reportedly filming some early footage at an East Los Angeles College football game. It’s really happening.

“Ant-Man”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt says that you can’t believe every rumor you hear…without actually denying that he’s in talks to play the pint-sized Marvel hero.

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

Chris Pratt is among the many flesh-andblood stars of the 2014 Marvel space epic, but the “Parks and Rec” vet says that the CG Rocket Raccoon is actually the best character in the film. Having Bradley Cooper supply the voice certainly won’t hurt.

“Thor: The Dark World”

The evil elf-lord Malekith awakens in this new clip. Let’s hope Chris Hemsworth is ready.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past”

Rumors abounded earlier this week about the “First Class” sequel shooting in 48 frames-per-second, “Hobbit”-style. Director Bryan Singer says it ain’t so, but fans can at least see Jennifer Lawrence, Halle Berry and Ellen Page in 3D.

“Pacific Rim 2”

For regular readers of this feature, you’ll know that we stretch the definition of “superhero movie” fairly often. Such as the case again this week with “Pacific Rim 2” — which Guillermo del Toro says he’s writing — but the prospect of a sequel is too exiting to pass up.

“Arrow”

Over on the TV side of things, Oliver Queen will soon be getting some company. Michael Jai White (“Spawn”) has signed on to play Bronze Tiger, while Caity Lutz will soon pop up as Black Canary. Check out a new promo here.