This Week in Superhero Movies: Big news for ‘Batman’ and ‘Guardians’

It started out as a relatively slow week for new comic book movie news, with a few noteworthy tidbits popping up among all the stories about “The Butler’s” box office, Oscar hopefuls and “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.” But all that changed, of course, with Warner Bros.’ announcement that Ben Affleck will be donning the cape and cowl to play the Dark Knight in Zack Snyder’s “Superman vs. Batman.” Below, you’ll find some other brief blurbs you may have missed about such upcoming titles as “Ant-Man,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” the long-delayed “Preacher” and even Tim Burton’s “Batman.” Join us…

“Superman vs. Batman”

Affleck has signed on to play the latest iteration of the legendary DC hero in the “Man of Steel” sequel, and the Internet nearly had a level 5 meltdown as fans, comedians and curious onlookers responded. It could be the biggest movie news of the year. Here’s what HitFix thinks, but what’s your take on Batfleck?

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

Does the space-set Marvel epic finally have someone to provide the voice for pint-sized badass Rocket Raccoon? How does Bradley Cooper sound?

“The Avengers: Age of Ultron”

“Oldboy” star Elizabeth Olsen (she’s the talented Olsen sister) is in talks to play the Scarlet Witch in the Marvel sequel. Meanwhile, writer-director Joss Whedon promises a “grounded” version of the title robot, one who feels “pain.” Sounds “interesting.”



“The Amazing Spider-Man 2”

The Sinister Six is in the house. Watch out, Spidey.

“Ant-Man”

Apparently, Simon Pegg was just kidding about being cast in the title role. Very funny.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past”

…And that’s a wrap. What will the future-past bring for the franchise?

“Fantastic Four” and “X-Men”

Speaking of the big screen mutant heroes, Fox’s main Marvel man Mark Millar says that the two film franchises take place in the same universe and that there could be some eventual heroic crossovers.

“Captain America”

Sad to hear that Hayley Atwell won’t have a big presence in “The Winter Soldier”? This may help.

“Preacher”

Yes, the adaptation of Garth Ennis’ cult Vertigo series is still alive, and director D.J. Caruso (“I Am Number 4”) says that news is “coming soon.”

BONUS: A pair of “What ifs?”

What if Dougray Scott had been cast as Wolverine? and What if Tim Burton had directed a third Batman film?