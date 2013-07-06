This week in Superhero Movies: Cap, Thor and Kick-Ass suit up as Comic-Con nears

The San Diego Comic-Con is just days away, but while waiting for Nerd Critical Mass to be achieved at the convention center, fans can catch up on all the latest superhero movie news right here. The Quicksilver saga continues, as both Joss Whedon and Bryan Singer continue to talk up their favorite mutant/non-mutant, while Christian Bale wants his Batman legacy to end with “Dark Knight Rises.” Plus, find out which comic book-derived movies are headed to the Con.
“The Avengers 2”
Director Joss Whedon says that Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch will play a major part in the anticipated 2015 sequel. But, Bryan Singer’s “X-Men: Days of Future Past” has beat them to the punch, unveiling a tease of that film’s version of Quicksilver. Oh, and by the way, we think “Avengers 2” needs some more XX chromosomes. Here’s our list of super heroines we’d like to see suit up for the sequel.
Director Joss Whedon says that Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch will play a major part in the anticipated 2015 sequel. But, Bryan Singer’s “X-Men: Days of Future Past” has beat them to the punch, unveiling a tease of that film’s version of Quicksilver. Oh, and by the way, we think “Avengers 2” needs some more XX chromosomes. Here’s our list of super heroines we’d like to see suit up for the sequel.
“Justice League”
Christian Bale wants to reiterate the fact that he won’t be playing Batman in the big screen DC superhero gathering (if it ever happens), but what if “The Lone Ranger’s” Armie Hammer were to don the cape and cowl, as once planned?
“Pacific Rim”
This thing is just too big for the big screen. Screenwriter Travis Beacham discusses expanding the upcoming film’s epic world to the pages of comic books.
“The Wolverine”
New photos reveal more of a look at Logan, his love and his enemies. How do you say “Snikt!” in Japanese?
New photos reveal more of a look at Logan, his love and his enemies. How do you say “Snikt!” in Japanese?
“Amazing Spider-Man 2”
The web-slinging sequel is swinging its way to Comic-Con for a panel that will hopefully include Andrew Garfield, Jamie Foxx and/or Emma Stone. But we’d settle for whoever’s playing High Schooler #3 or NYC cop #2.
“Thor: The Dark World” and “Captain America: Winter Soldier”
Also heading to San Diego later this month is Marvel Studios, who will give fans a look at the forthcoming adventures of Thor and Cap. How about “Guardians of the Galaxy” too, guys?
“Kick-Ass 2”
Drew McWeey’s in-depth interview series continues with newcomer director Jeff Wadlow. The sequel — starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Chloe Grace Moretz, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Jim Carrey (he only has two names?) — will also wow fans at Comic-Con.
“Hellboy”
“Hellboy”
The property could be moving from Universal to Legendary, meaning a threequel — or, yikes, a reboot — could be in store. Stay tuned.
Join The Discussion: Log In With