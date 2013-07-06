This week in Superhero Movies: Cap, Thor and Kick-Ass suit up as Comic-Con nears

The San Diego Comic-Con is just days away, but while waiting for Nerd Critical Mass to be achieved at the convention center, fans can catch up on all the latest superhero movie news right here. The Quicksilver saga continues, as both Joss Whedon and Bryan Singer continue to talk up their favorite mutant/non-mutant, while Christian Bale wants his Batman legacy to end with “Dark Knight Rises.” Plus, find out which comic book-derived movies are headed to the Con.



“Justice League”





“Pacific Rim”

“The Wolverine”

New photos reveal more of a look at Logan, his love and his enemies. How do you say “Snikt!” in Japanese?

“Amazing Spider-Man 2”

The web-slinging sequel is swinging its way to Comic-Con for a panel that will hopefully include Andrew Garfield, Jamie Foxx and/or Emma Stone. But we’d settle for whoever’s playing High Schooler #3 or NYC cop #2.

“Thor: The Dark World” and “Captain America: Winter Soldier”



Also heading to San Diego later this month is Marvel Studios, who will give fans a look at the forthcoming adventures of Thor and Cap. How about “Guardians of the Galaxy” too, guys?

“Kick-Ass 2”