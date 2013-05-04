This Week in Superhero Movies: ‘Iron Man 3’ rules box office, New ‘Avengers 2’ members

Welcome to HitFix’s latest weekly feature — a quick roundup of all the latest news about those cape-wearing, crime-fighting comic book heroes who have made the leap to the big screen. Catch up on the latest buzz about such heroes as The Avengers, The X-Men, Superman, Spider-Man, and more.

“Iron Man 3”

Marvel’s latest summer blockbuster is the best place to start, as the threequel — with Robert Downey Jr. reprising his role as the title hero — is currently dominating the box office. While it might not top the massive global take of “The Avengers,” the threequel has already scored around half a billion bucks worldwide. Not bad for one week.

“The Avengers 2”

The box office-breaking Marvel Superhero team is getting two new members, according to writer-director Joss Whedon. Look for the brother-sister team of Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver to join Thor, Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow and Hawkeye in the sequel.

“Thor: The Dark World”

Marvel’s Kevin Feige says the sequel, with Chris Hemsworth reprising his role as the Asgardian hero, will be “grittier” and “more visceral” than the first film, courtesy of “Game of Thrones” director Alan Taylor.

“Ant-Man”

At the same time, Feige also updated fans on Edgar Wright’s take on the size-changing Marvel hero, saying that the Phase Three film is being re-written.

“Man of Steel”

Meanwhile, in the DC Universe, Henry Cavill takes to the sky as Superman in the latest poster for the film, set to be released June 14.

“Justice League”

But will Cavill be seen as Supes in the DC and Warner Bros.’ all-star movie? Will Batman be played by a familiar face? We don’t know much about the film officially, but there have been plenty of rumors lately. Take them all with an Apokolips-sized grain of salt.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past”

Prodigal director Bryan Singer Tweeted a pic of Hugh Jackman arriving on set. He’ll first be seen reprising the character in this summer’s “The Wolverine.” Speaking of…

“The Wolverine”

20th Century Fox and director James Mangold revealed the special tailer shown to movie theater exhibitors at Las Vegas’ CinemaCon. It features even more footage than previously seen. Watch it here.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2”

Our pals at Bleeding Cool have posted a set video of the villainous Rhino in the web-slinging sequel. He’s played by Paul Giamatti, but the video appears to be a stunt driver in a cool Giamatti mask, like in “Drive.” Along with Jamie Foxx (as Electro), Giamatti will be terrorizing Andrew Garfield’s Spidey and Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy.

“Iron Man 4”

Finally, let’s bring this all full-circle. Although Gwyneth Paltrow doesn’t think part 4 will happen, Robert Downey Jr. says he’s “renegotiating” his lucrative contract with Marvel. So, will it happen? Does a wink count as a “yes”?