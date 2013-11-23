This Week in Superhero Movies: JGL as Sandman? A title for ‘Man of Steel 2’?

In this action-packed issue of This Week in Superhero Movies, Batman and Superman face their biggest challenge yet: Choosing a title for the upcoming “Man of Steel” sequel. Plus, more of “The Wolverine,” more Spidey villain news, and the casting decision that never was. Read on.

“Superman vs. Batman”

…Or “Batman vs. Superman”? Or “Man of Steel: Black of Knight,” “Man of Steel: Darkness Falls,” “Man of Steel: Knight Falls,” or “Man of Steel: The Blackest Hour”? Will any of these actually be the title of the “Man of Steel” sequel?

“Sandman”

Neil Gaiman’s landmark Vertigo series may finally be heading to the big screen, courtesy of “Man of Steel” writer David S. Goyer. He already haunts the dreams of millions of fans, but will Joseph Gordon-Levitt sign on to star as Dream himself?

“Thor: The Dark World”

Although it doesn’t stand a chance against “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” this weekend, the Marvel sequel has racked up more than $150 million at the domestic box office so far.



“Ant-Man” Director Edgar Wright (“Shaun of the Dead,” “The World’s End”) tells fans that there will be plenty of Marvel-sized action to go along with the humor.



Marvel vs. Fox

“Amazing Spider-Man” franchise

Sony is reportedly Sony is reportedly planning more sequels and spin-offs for the wall-crawler, but which characters will get the treatment?



“The Wolverine”