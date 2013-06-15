This week in Superhero Movies: ‘Man of Steel’ rules them all

With the majority of movie news revolving around a retain red-caped superhero, this week’s feature could have just been called “This Week in ‘Man of Steel’ news.” In fact, some of the talk surrounding the Superman reboot is leading directly into the buzz building around the announced “Man of Steel 2” and the potential “Justice League” movie. All this plus Spidey, Wolverine, Lara Croft, and more.

“Man of Steel”

It’s finally here, and you’ve probably already seen it three times. Will it top “Iron Man 3” and become the highest-grossing film of the year? Here’s HitFix’s review, plus a second (and third) opinion. And, in case you missed them, check out photos of Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, and the rest of the cast at the premiere. Bonus: Our interview with Russell Crowe, who talks about playing Jor-El.

“Man of Steel 2”?

It’s definitely happening. Will we see Braniac? Luthor? Bizarro? There’s a whole lot of golden material from the comics that has yet to be explored on the big screen.

“Justice League”

“Man of Steel” writer David S. Goyer says that the film references S.T.A.R. Labs and Cyborg, leading some to speculate that it’s all leading up to a big “Justice League” movie.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2”

Co-star Jamie Foxx hit up the “Tonight Show,” where he revealed a bit about Electro’s villainous…combover.

“The Wolverine”

Yet another new trailer, featuring another look at Viper and Silver Samurai. Or you can just wait for the actual movie like in the olden days.

“300: Rise of an Empire”

This follow-up to Zack Snyder’s ab-tastic adaptation of Frank Miller’s comic actually takes place at the same time as the first film. Here’s the first trailer.

“Tomb Raider”

Sure, it’s based on a video game, but Lara Croft is basically a superhero, right? The long-discussed big screen reboot may finally be happening, and who better to write it than Marti Noxon, who helped make “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” such a memorable heroine? Question #2: Who should play Lara Croft?