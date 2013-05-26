This week in Superhero Movies: ‘Man of Steel’ takes center stage with trailer and photos

05.26.13 5 years ago

Another week, another batch of superhero new, rumors, photos, trailers, box office reports, and more. Now that “Iron Man 3” has had its moment of box office glory ($1 billion and counting), it’s time for a new hero to emerge and rule movie screens. Warner Bros.’ highly-anticipated Superman reboot “Man of Steel” fits the bill. Meanwhile, in the Marvel universe, there seems to be a tug-of-war going on over the relatively obscure hero Quicksilver. We he pop up in “Avengers 2” or “X-Men: Days of Future Past”? Or both? All this, plus “Timecop.” Yep, that “Timecop.”

“Man of Steel”
In the last seven days, fans have been inundated with new promotional material, including a killer new trailer, tons of new photos, and an in-depth behind-the-scenes video in which star Henry Cavill and director Zack Snyder discuss the film. Hurry up, June 14. 

“Batman/Superman”
What comes after “Man of Steel”? Why, a big screen Batman-Superman team-up, of course. At least, that’s what Cavill would like to see. Would you?

“Avengers 2” and “X-Men: Days of Future Past”
Here’s where comic book rights get complicated. Marvel and Joss Whedon plan to feature the Marvel character Quicksilver in “Avengers 2″…but Bryan Singer just announced he’s wedging the hero (a mutant who is Magneto’s son) into the already-crowded “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” Drew McWeeny has the details on The Tale of Two Quicksilvers. Furthermore, rumors indicated that Saoirse Ronan is being eyed to play Quicksilver’s sis Scarlet Witch in “Avengers 2.”

“The Wolverine”
Speaking of mutants, Hugh Jackman flexes his muscles in Japan in yet another new trailer. What’s with the excess amount of trailers? Both “Man of Steel” and “Star Trek Into Darkness” released five or so, and this is No. 138 for “The Wolverine.”

“Iron Man 3”
Not much new to report, except $$$$$$. 

“Blade”
Marvel wants to reboot the vampire hunter-hero for the big screen. No offense to Wesley Snipes, but here are our humble casting suggestions

“Timecop”
Will Universal really remake the silly 1994 Van Damme sci-fier based on the Dark Horse comic? Only time will tell. 
 

