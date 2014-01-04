This week in Superhero Movies: Marvel makes big plans for 2014

01.04.14 5 years ago 4 Comments

It’s a Brand New Day here at This week in Superhero Movies after we took some time off for the holiday break. Marvel Studios didn’t do much relaxing over the last few weeks, issuing news and photos from their upcoming films. Spidey swung in on the action as well, along with the usual “Man of Steel” sequel rumors. Read on…

1. “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”
Cap and Black Widow are ready to rock, while Sebastian Stan returns as the Winter Soldier in two sets of new photos from the sequel, which also include Robert Redford. 

2. Loki
Is the mischievous “Thor” villain the star of the latest Marvel one-shot? Find out when the “Thor: The Dark World” DVD hits shelves. 

3. “Guardians of the Galaxy”
Behold the lineup of the kookiest superhero team yet. You’ve got the funny guy from “Parks and Recreation,” “Avatar’s” Zoe Saldana (in green this time, instead of blue), and a talking tree that will sound suspiciously like Riddick. 

4. “Man of Steel 2”
Take this rumor with a Krypton-sized grain of salt: Denzel Washington may be suiting up to play Green Lantern. Meanwhile, shooting on the sequel is underway in Michigan, and some production details have been revealed.

5. “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”
The Sony sequel rung in the new year with a new Electro-heavy teaser

6. Wonder Woman
Just for fun, HeroFix picked the best actress to play Wonder Woman from each decade, starting with the lovely Rita Hayworth in the ’40s. How does Gal Gadot measure up against these legends?
  
7. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”
Victoria Hand returns to haunt Coulson. What other surprises does the ABC show have in store? Who’s still watching it at this point?
 

