This Week in Superhero Movies: New looks at ‘Avengers,’ ‘X-Men,’ ‘Guardians’

In today’s heart-stopping issue of This Week in Superhero Movies, we get a glimpse of superhero movies yet to come, learn which supervillains will terrorize “Gotham,” reunite with an old friend, and play with lots of toys.

“The Avengers: Age of Ultron”

Elizabeth Olsen has an idea of what her Scarlett Witch outfit will look like. We’re guessing it will look hot.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past”

MIchael Fassbender returns as young Magneto, this time with groovy ’70s sideburns.

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

If any summer blockbuster (or potential blockbuster) was crying out for the action figure treatment, it’s this one. Take a peek at how the toys will look.

“The Lego Movie“

Still box office champion in its second week, could a Lego Batman spin-off be next? This blooper reel should help convince you.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2”

Yet another trailer was released, but then pulled from the Internet. But there’s still a behind-the-scenes clip that gives away Stan Lee’s cameo. Watch with caution.

“The Flash”

John Wesley Shipp, TV’s original Scarlet Speedster, will have a recurring role on the new CW series. Is this some kind of Infinite Earths thing?



“Gotham”

See who will play the Penguin and Alfred in the upcoming Batman spin-off.