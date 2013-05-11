This Week in Superhero Movies: ‘The Crow’ and ‘Blade’ return while Superman soars

Welcome back to HitFix’s weekly roundup of all the latest big screen superhero buzz, where we catch you up on all the comic book movie news from Superman to “Iron Man,” and from The Falcon to “The Crow.”

“Iron Man 3”

The Marvel threequel continues to dominate the box office, edging out the new wide release “The Great Gatsby” in its second weekend. “Iron Man 4” is still up in the air, however, but Robert Downey Jr. Will be seen as Tony Stark in “The Avengers 2.” And — who knows? — maybe he’ll even show up in Joss Whedon’s ABC show “S.H.I.E.L.D.”

“The Wolverine”

Spoiler alert: Will the Hugh Jackman solo outing contain a special post-credits scene? Really, don’t clic that link if you want your week to be spoiler-free.

“Man of Steel”

On the DC side of things, Warner Bros. and “300” director Zack Snyder have released yet another “Man of Steel” poster, this one showing Superman speeding out of the city and into the wild, blue yonder. Now are you excited? They’ll keep releasing posters until you give in.

“Doc Savage”

“Iron Man 3” writer-director Shane Black is turning his attention to the golden age pulp hero Doc Savage for his next film. That means he’s going from a man of iron to The Man of Bronze, like going backwards through time.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”

The Michael Bay-produced reboot features Megan Fox as April O’Neil, seen jumping on a trampoline (?) in these set photos. Hot?

“The Crow”

Another non-Marvel or DC hero is being resurrected for the big screen. The long-in-the-works reboot of the ’90s franchise is back on track with new leading man Luke Evans (“Fast & Furious 6”). We think he’s a great choice, but can he play guitar?

“Big Hero 6”

Meanwhile, back in Marvel country, several new projects are brewing. First up, Marvel and Disney will team for a string of animated superhero flicks, starting with a ‘toon take on “Big Hero 6.” Which other properties would you like to see get the animated treatment?

“Ms. Marvel” and “Blade”

Marvel is also setting up two more solo films, this time based on Ms. Marvel (pictured) and Blade, the vampire-hero previously brought to the big screen with Wesley Snipes in the title role.

Falcon and War Machine

However, there are two Marvel characters who won’t be getting their own starring franchises. Falcon is being played by Anthony Mackie in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” while “War Machine” was brought to life by Don Cheadle in the second two “Iron Man” films, but neither character is being developed as solo franchises.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past”

Social media-obsessed director Bryan Singer revealed a shaggy-looking James McAvoy as Professor X from the film’s set.