This week in Superhero Movies: ‘X-Force’ steals the spotlight on the eve of Comic-Con

The San Diego Comic-Con is almost upon us and that means we’re about to be buried under a landslide of teasers, trailers, posters, panels and free stickers related to the myriad upcoming superhero movies. Attendees will no doubt be breathlessly talking about the recently revealed “X-Force” movie, rumors about “Avengers 2” and “Guardians of the Galaxy,” and Peter Parker’s afterschool activities. Meanwhile, what exactly is DC up to? All this, plus “Red 2” and “The Sword.”

Comic-Con 2013

First and foremost is the Con. Just days away, the annual San Diego event will bring billions of people (well, it sure feels like billions) to the city to get sneak peeks of movies, TV shows, video games and, oh yeah, comics. Here’s a rundown of the movie panels we can’t wait to see, from “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” to “Veronica Mars.”

Wolverine/Avengers/Spider-Man team-up?

Could it ever be a big screen possibility? Hugh Jackman wants to see it as much as you do.

“X-Force”

Just can’t get enough Marvel mutant action? 20th Century Fox has got the cure: A big screen adaptation of the “X-Men” spinoff that could possible reunite Wolverine and Deadpool, with Cable thrown in for good measure. “Kick-Ass 2′” Jeff Wadlow is writing the script as we speak.

“The Avengers 2”

Remember those meetings that Vin Diesel has been having with Marvel? Were they about him appearing in “Avengers 2”?

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

Have the villains of the Marvel sci-fi epic been revealed? Just who do we think Benicio del Toro, Lee Pace and “Doctor Who’s” Karen Gillan will play?

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier”

A new poster for the sequel shows Cap’s iconic shield battered and bruised. Uh oh.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2”

Star Andrew Garfield asks a simple question about the hero: Why can’t the web-slinger be gay?

“The Sword”

“Watchmen” screenwriter David Hayter will adapt the Luna Brothers’ comic series.



“Red 2”

If Helen Mirren isn’t a superhero, then I don’t know what is. Watch our interview with her here.