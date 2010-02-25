Thom Yorke and band Atoms for Peace confirm pre-Coachella tour

#Radiohead
02.25.10 8 years ago

Thom Yorke is heading out on tour prior to his appearance at Coachella, and he’s bringing famous backing band with him (no, not that band).

Previously billed as the quixotic Thom Yorke????, the new group is now called Atoms for Peace and features Flea, Mauro Refosco, Joey Waronker and Nigel Godrich. Before the April 18 fest appearance, Yorke and Atoms for Peace are heading to New York, Boston, Chicago, Oakland and Santa Barbara, with Flying Lotus supporting up through Oakland.

Tickets go on sale over March 2-4, with more details to be had here. Yorke will perform songs from his solo set “The Eraser” and “other stuff u know,” according to Radiohead’s Dead Air space.

April 5 & 6 New York Roseland Ballroom
April 8 Boston Citi Wang Theatre
April 10 & 11 Chicago  Aragon Ballroom
April 14 & 15 Oakland Fox Theatre
April 17 Santa Barbara Bowl
April 18 Coachella

Around The Web

TOPICS#Radiohead
TAGSatoms for peacecoachellaFLEAFlying Lotusjoey waronkermauro refoscoNigel GodrichRADIOHEADTHOM YORKEthom yorke flea

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP