Thom Yorke and band Atoms for Peace confirm pre-Coachella tour

Thom Yorke is heading out on tour prior to his appearance at Coachella, and he’s bringing famous backing band with him (no, not that band).

Previously billed as the quixotic Thom Yorke????, the new group is now called Atoms for Peace and features Flea, Mauro Refosco, Joey Waronker and Nigel Godrich. Before the April 18 fest appearance, Yorke and Atoms for Peace are heading to New York, Boston, Chicago, Oakland and Santa Barbara, with Flying Lotus supporting up through Oakland.

Tickets go on sale over March 2-4, with more details to be had here. Yorke will perform songs from his solo set “The Eraser” and “other stuff u know,” according to Radiohead’s Dead Air space.

April 5 & 6 New York Roseland Ballroom

April 8 Boston Citi Wang Theatre

April 10 & 11 Chicago Aragon Ballroom

April 14 & 15 Oakland Fox Theatre

April 17 Santa Barbara Bowl

April 18 Coachella