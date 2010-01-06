Thom Yorke pens three new songs for Tibetian documentary

Radiohead”s Thom York, singer/songwriter Damien Rice and composer Philip Glass has all written songs for a new documentary about Tibet. “When the Dragon Swallowed the Sun,” a film about Tibet and China”s troubled relationship directed by Dirk Simon.

Yorke penned three songs for the project, according to a posting by Simon on the film”s website. U.K. newspaper, The Guardian, further reports that the soundtrack will include previously released material from such acts as Bjork, DJ Spooky, Eric Clapton and Massive Attack”s Rob Del Naja.
 
The film also includes interviews with the Dalai Lama as well as long-time Tibetan supporter Richard Gere and Desmond Tutu.
 

