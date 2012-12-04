Thom York’s Atoms For Peace confirm album tracklist, cover art and release date

Finally, a word directly from Thom Yorke on the future of his Atoms For Peace supercrew: the band has confirmed a new released date, some artwork and a tracklist for album “AMOK.”

The full-length debut will be out via XL on Feb. 26, a month after initially reported, with the personnel as expected, featuring Radiohead frontman Yorke, longtime collaborator Nigel Godrich, Joey Waronker, Mauro Refosco and Flea. The set is only nine tracks long, which is actually unsurprising, considering Radiohead’s last effort “The King of Limbs” was only eight.

Stanley Donwood, who has also worked with Yorke & Co. for stretches, is also behind artwork for the album. You can see the cover below.

Atoms For Peace have promised to post new material on their website soon; Yorke said in his statement that Atoms For Peace may play shows next year, and that the project is “ongoing.”

“Atoms is a ongoing and open ended project, where it leads i know not for certain… which is what is nice about it.”

How pleasant. Here is the tracklist for “AMOK”:

Before Your Very Eyes

Default

Ingenue

Dropped

Unless

Stuck Together Pieces

Judge Jury and Executioner

Reverse Running

Amok