‘Thor 2’ finds new villain in ‘Clash of the Titans” Mads Mikkelsen

Chris Hemsworth will be tangling with a new enemy in “Thor 2.”

Word has come from Variety that Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen, known Stateside for his roles in films including “Casino Royale” (as the villainous math genius Le Chiffre), “Clash of the Titans” (as Draco) and Paul W.S. Anderson’s “The Three Musketeers” (as Captain Rochefort), is in talks for an unspecified villain role in the upcoming Marvel sequel. He will join returning cast members Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Idris Elba, Anthony Hopkins and Tom Hiddleston, who will give the Norse superhero double-trouble as the diabolical Loki.

Mikkelsen’s most recent film is Thomas Vinterberg’s “On the Hunt,” a drama that debuted at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

In other “Thor”-related news, Hemsworth has weighed in on the possibility of the powerful super-villain Thanos (who – SPOILER ALERT! – was teased in this summer’s “The Avengers”) turning up in the highly-anticipated “Thor” sequel. His reply? “[That would be] too easy. …We need a bigger fish.” (via MTV News)

Ooh, take that, Thanos!

“Thor 2”, which has been slated for releaes on November 15, 2013, is expected to begin production this summer. It’s being directed by Alan Taylor (“Game of Thrones”).



What do you think of Mikkelsen's casting? Is Thanos a villain you'd like to see in a future Marvel film?