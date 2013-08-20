Thor and Asgard are coming to Disneyland this fall

08.21.13

(CBR)

In a rather vague announcement, Disney revealed today that it will bring more of the Marvel Universe to its theme parks this fall, when Disneyland guests will have a chance to visit Asgard and “come face-to-face” with Thor himself.

It”s obvious the attraction is designed to coincide with the Nov. 8 release of Marvel Studios” Thor: The Dark World, but beyond that, no details have been made public. More information is promised next month on the Disney Parks Blog.

Disneyland debuted Iron Man Tech Presented by Stark Industries in April, giving visitors a look at Tony Stark”s Hall of Armor from Iron Man 3, and Captain America will be appearing as part of the new Avengers Academy kids” area that”s being added Disney Cruise Line”s flagship Disney Magic.

While there has been talk that Hong Kong Disneyland and Disneyland Paris could get their own Marvel areas, Disney”s options are limited in the United States, as Universal Studios” Islands of Adventure holds the exclusive rights to Marvel characters in Florida.

