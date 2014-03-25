‘Thor’ composer scores ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ gig

(CBR) Composer Alan Silvestri will not be reuniting with Earth”s Mightiest Heroes when “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” assembles next year. But the Avengers sequel”s score will still have familiar notes for Marvel fans, thanks to Brian Tyler.

Tyler, the composer of “Thor: The Dark World” and the recent TV special “Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe”, has been tapped to score “Age of Ultron” for director Joss Whedon and Marvel Studios.

Outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tyler”s scores have been heard in numerous “Fast and Furious” films, as well as the “Expendables” movies. The composer”s other upcoming credits include “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”.

“Avengers: Age of Ultron” assembles in theaters on May 1, 2015.

(Source: Film Music Reporter)

