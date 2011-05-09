‘Thor’ in 2D makes a solid creative argument against the 3D boom

After first seeing Kenneth Brangh’s “Thor” two weeks ago I was frustrated and exasperated. It wasn’t because I thought the movie was bad, the problem was I honestly couldn’t judge what I’d just spent almost two hours watching.
Paramount Pictures had smartly screened “Thor” for the media in the gorgeous Paramount Theater on their Melrose Ave. lot, but in the “intended” 3D environment (or at least how they home most moviegoers will see it) with no option of seeing it in 2D. The Paramount Theater is rarely available for public use, but it has been one of the finest and most comfortable screens in Los Angeles since it was built in the mid-90s. Having worked for the studio at one time, I’ve had the luck to first see “Titanic,” “Sleepy Hollow,” “The Talented Mr. Ripley” and more recently as a journalist “Flags of our Fathers,” “Star Trek,” “Iron Man,” “Transformers” and “Shutter Island,” among others, on this great, giant screen (and yes, I’ve seen some god awful films there too).
As a member of the media, studios tend to ask you for your reaction to a film after you’ve watched it (it mostly helps them give realistic assessment to filmmakers who think they’ve made “Citizen Kane 2”) and in this case I responded with the following:
“I feel as though I cannot judge the movie until I see it in 2D. The dimness of the 3D bugged me that much. I kept taking off my glasses.”
I wasn’t trying to be kind, it was the truth. So, imagine my surprise when I saw “Thor” specifically in 2D this past weekend and had a completely different experience. The action wasn’t blurry, I could see the detail the visual effects houses put into Asgard and the rainbow bridge and Bo Welch’s sets looked less like sound stage dressings and more ingrained into the story itself. It was gorgeous. And if that was my experience with 3D at the Paramount Theater, what were moviegoers across the country experiencing at their favorite cineplex?
Now, it’s important to note I have some major issues with “Thor.” Unlike “Iron Man,” the humor is so dumbed down it doesn’t respect the audiences’ intelligence; there are many scenes that go on far to long or or slow down the story (you could cut Hemsworth and Skarsgard’s bar trip for example) the Brifost bridge was stunning, but too repetitive as a plot device; and the actors playing the Warriors Three and Sif (Jamie Alexander) were second rate compared to the main actors in the film (Ray Stevenson was particularly disappointing as Volstagg and let’s not even start on the Hogun debate…). That said, the movie was very entertaining overall; Hemsworth is a true star (even if his Thor’s gregarious personality seems to be channeling Marvel Comics’ Hercules character); Hopkins, Elba and Hiddleston are fantastic; Patrick Doyle’s score is beautiful and moving; and, most importantly, Thor is a hammer throwing, kick-ass, super-powered monster of a hero who wouldn’t need Kryptonite to kick Bryan Singer’s Superman (Brandon Routh) to the curb. And, yes, these revelations all came after seeing the movie in old-fashioned 2D.
In my opinion, you really can’t blame the post conversion process for “Thor’s” ineffectiveness in 3D. It’s more the argument that too many tentpoles are being converted into 3D or shot in 3D for the wrong reason, money. The increased ticket price has practically pushed every action franchise, family or animated film into 3D even when it’s not necessary to the moviegoing experience. Since the cultural breakthrough of “Avatar,” the movie industry has viewed 3D as a panacea to help correct declining attendance and keep revenues up. The problem is that in the 16 months since James Cameron’s masterpiece created a spark, this pundit can count only that film, “How to Train Your Dragon” and “Tron: Legacy” as pictures that truly brought you to another world or immersed you in their story because of the process.*
*It’s worth noting, that 2007’s “U2 3D” is a stunning achievement of the medium that pre-dates “Avatar” by two years and many such as DreamWorks’ Jeffrey Katzenberg have been hyping it as the next great breakthrough for almost a decade.
Creatively the industry now finds itself at a crossroads in terms of the effectiveness of 3D as a filmmaking tool. Directors such as Gore Verbinski (“Rango”) and Jon Favreau (“Cowboys & Aliens”) are proud to declare they kept their recent projects in 2D, but everything from “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” to “Green Lantern” to “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2” to “The Three Musketeers” to “Immortals” will require glasses in most theaters over the next six months. Is that really necessary for all these films? Looking over the list, I’ll admit I’m actively looking forward to seeing a number of them in 2D first if I can. And sure, acclaimed filmmakers such as Steven Soderbergh and Martin Scorsese are working in three dimensions, but do they have to be? Isn’t getting all just a bit much? It appears not. Hollywood is knee deep on the 3D bandwagon and the list of in production or planned 3D releases through 2012 alone is daunting. The “Star Wars” saga, “Underworld 4,” “John Carter of Mars,” “Wrath of the Titans,” “Men in Black III,” “Superman: The Man of Steel” and “The Amazing Spider-Man” are just the beginning. When it’s painfully obvious “Thor’s” box office is markedly higher because of the 3D ticket prices it’s only fuel to studio executive’s mantra to try to force as many projects into the 3D box as possible.
Unfortunately, that leaves moviegoers and cinefiles praying the brightness issues continue to improve and that studios come to the stark realization they may be oversaturating the marketplace (good luck with that). If this past winter proved anything, it showed that films such as “The King’s Speech,” “True Grit,” and “Black Swan” can be global blockbusters without the use of 3D. And “Fast Five” hasn’t done to badly in two dimensions over the past few weeks either. A backlash isn’t developing yet, but how this summer’s 3D features are received may go a long way to determining what movie fans see on screen in 2013 and beyond.
And, of course, enjoy the start of the summer movie season with “Thor.” Assuming you can find it playing in 2D in your area.
I appreciate your comments on this topic. You said it, it’s just not often necessary to the moviegoing experience, almost always detracting from the experience. I’ll be looking for Harry Potter Part 2 in 2d, though I’m not optimistic I’ll find one where I live. What a shame, they really had a chance to finish out strong with that series and they sully it with 3d. Like a gymnast sticking the landing and then taking that one step.
It's difficult to take anything you say seriously when you don't know the difference between to and too. I'm sorry but if you're setting yourself up to provide an opinion you should understand the language in which you write it.
Do you honestly not have anything better too contribute?
The first thing I said after walking out of “Thor” was, “Well, that’s the last time I see something in 3D”. If it ain’t a Pixar film or something like “Despicable Me”– something where the bright colors and the animation might not be completely tarnished by the dimness of 3D and the annoyance of having those goggles strapped to my head for two hours– I will be avoiding it in the future. Bad news is, I see almost every film at the Alamo Drafthouse’s theaters here in Austin, and they’ve been putting out the big releases strictly in 3D: seeing “Thor” in 2D was only an option if I wanted to go to Cinemark, and that’s simply not going to happen.
Another interesting thing: when I got “Tron: Legacy” on Blu-ray, I actually enjoyed the film– overall, not just in terms of visuals– much more in 2D. Maybe we’ll start discovering that new films are worth picking up on Blu-ray more often if we got screwed outta seeing ’em in 2D in theaters. I know I’m looking forward to catching “Thor” at home, and I fully expect to enjoy it much more upon second viewing because of that difference.
I couldn’t agree any more. I saw this in 3D, and while I enjoyed it, the brightness issue was a HUGE distraction. And truthfully, I can’t remember one scene that was enhanced by 3D. TRON and HTTYD were both great visually, and 3D was a big part of that for both, but unnecessary for THOR.
my reaction to the 3D, was it really doesn’t have a 3D element at all… so I suggest to people to watch it in 2D and save themselves a few bucks… am I wrong in do’n this?
I refuse… REFUSE to watch movies in 3D.
Number 1, it gives me a frakking splitting headache.
2, it’s usually crap.
And out of all of these 3D releases, HarryPotter7part2 is the most egregious money grab I’ve ever seen.
The WHOLE series has been 2D, it should’ve STAYED 2D.
Actually, Order of the Phoenix and Half-Blood Prince were released in IMAX 3D. Granted most of the film was in 2D, there were a few sections in 3D.
What’s your opinion on seeing movies in 2D IMAX like Inception and Fast Five?
The problem is we don’t have a choice if we want to experience it in IMAX in the most immersive way possible. There’s only an IMAX3D choice so the studios are really making up our minds for us. I’d rather see something on the giant IMAX screen with 100k watts of sounds w/ average 3D then a smaller screen and less immersive experience in 2D. Pros and cons for everything I suppose…
I saw Thor only in 2d and it was amazing. I had a great experience with the film. My buddy saw it with me in 2d and then 3d the next day for some reason and complained that it wasn’t as good of an experience as the 2d showing.
3d is becoming a problem in movies and that it is just being used as an excuse to make the tickets more expensive. Most of the time the conversions amount to nothing anyway. I think the movie industry is going to see a huge backlash against the 3d film this summer. I’m just lucky my theater has 2d screenings of films as well as 3d.
I know what you mean. I saw Thor in 2D and during the film I was wondering, who the hell would want to see it in 3D. The Asgard scenes would have given me a giant headache in 3D. Although the times may be stranger since there are less, I will definitely be sticking with 2D this summer.
Couldn’t agree with you more. 3D is a cash grab gimmick that doesn’t add anything to most films and in fact detracts from them. I saw Thor in 2D and was absolutely blown away
I saw Thor 3D twice, once it was terrible, low light and it looked like the sides were being cut off or something. The next time I saw it, it was bright and the sides were there, but the sides kept changing, why is that? It looked great, yeah the 3D was not big, but not pointless as many are saying, I took off my glasses and realized that I’d miss it.
A friend wanted the “whole experience” for Thor, so we went to an Imax 3d showing. Between the Imax DMR process, and the 3d post-conversion, I could practically hear the DP and production designers grinding their teeth. I saw it in 2d the next day and had a far better time with it.
And thank you for pointing out U23D as an example of how to do it right. They really should revive that in theaters. I would gladly see it again.
I completely agree. I saw it in 3D and it was a painful experience. It was so dark that I could hardly make out what was going on. I ended up watching most of the film with the glasses off, and the blur in 2D was much easier to take compared to the darkness of 3D. Thor was my 3D “test film” of the summer, and I will definitely not be watching Transformers, Captain America or POTC in 3D.
While I haven’t seen Thor yet, when I do it will be in 2D. The only film out of all the blockbusters that I want to see in 3D is Green Lantern because I feel the idea of light constructs would lend itself well. But if I start hearing that there is brightness issues I’ll switch my train of thought and see it in 2D.
Is it confirmed that Superman will be in 3D? What about The Dark Knight Rises? God I hope not. I would much rather see every film in bright 2D.
I’m glad I’m not the only one who doesn’t like 3D. I’d hate to sound like an old curmudgeon.
And Gregory, you really should reread your material before you post it. Lots of typos…
Can anybody explain for me why there’s a premium ticket charge for 3D? In the past, the odd 3D movie with the blue and red lensed glasses didn’t charge a fee. Why have we all just accepted this extra fleecing? Is it to pay for the glasses? If that’s the case why can’t we buy our own and bring them with us? The only movie I’ve ever seen where the 3D actually added something significant to the film was HTTYD last year. I will never see a post conversion 3D again and will wait and see with movies actually shot in 3D.
Totally agree about 3D. Ill see a movie if it’s shot in 3D, but try to avoid post-converted 3D movies. Pretty much the only reason I’ll ever see a 3D movie is if it’s a movie I want to see on opening day and the only theaters that show it with reserved seats are in 3D (yeah, I’m a little spoiled.) Thor wasn’t bad because of the 3D, but I think I would have preferred seeing it in 2D. I wear glasses and regular 3D glasses make everything look super weird.g
I saw the Thor movie in 3D here in Australia a couple of weeks ago. I’m not a great 3D fan and didn’t particularly think that the 3D added muc. That said I did enjoy Avatar in 3D.
2D would have been fine.
The movie was good though and I don’t believe you have to be a fan boy to enjoy it.
As somebody who wears corrective spectacles, I find attempting to balance a second pair of glasses over them a distraction at best, a pain at worst. Add to that the fact that most theatres charge another $4 on top of the ticket price ”for the glasses” and it quickly becomes clear why I always try to go for the 2D screening whenever possible.
Even bigger than the films discussed, Peter Jackson is jumping in on the fun and shooting the Hobbit in 3D. He is also shooting at 48fps which almost makes me feel like he is really trying to push the limits with this one. Of course, like James Cameron with Avatar, he has all of the money he wants and over 350 days of production to make it look good, so I feel like I can trust true professionals like himself but I am not totally convinced I will even try it out in 3D. I rarely enjoy a 3D movie, I always opt out to the 2D version to avoid a nauseating headache and a worthless rendition to a film.
If you dislike 3D, these are useful: [www.thinkgeek.com]
As I understand it, unless a movie is shot specifically for 3D, the conversion will leave it very dark. Another movie that notably suffered from the same thing was last year’s flop, The Last Airbender. Studios need to lay off the 3D and stop doing conversions, they look awful. Either find a script, like Avatar, that suits the medium (wide open vistas, lots of CGI) or shoot a solid flick in 2D. No one wants to see The Titanic re-done in 3D just so that the ship sinking scene can terrify the audience because, frankly, it would destroy the rest of the film.
In summary, it’s not 3D I have a problem with – it’s cheap conversions and scripts that have no business being presented that way.
I’ve seen good and bad movies in 3D but “Thor 3D” is definitely the latter. The 3D is laughably spotty–which is a pretty serious problem in a movie where the first scene is laughably awful. Now, if we could just get Gregory Ellwood to proofread his diatribe against sloppy Hollywood, we’d be in business.
God, you’re right. I aw this in 3D and was really disappointed. Not only did it add nothing to the film, it infact detracted from he overall viewing experience. The surely-awesome sets of Asgard would’ve looked much better had they not been dimmed by the 3D glasses. Moreover, the blurring made it a pain to follow the action sometimes. After the film, I told my brother I was no longer going to go see post-converted 3D. However, the theaters where I live only have 3D shows so I am left with no choice.