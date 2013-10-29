Let’s all make fun of ‘Thor’ with this new Honest Movie Trailer

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

With over $400 million in box-office and a 77% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, you’d think that Marvel’s “Thor” would be above reproach. Only you’d be wrong, as the latest installment of Screen Junkies’ Honest Movie Trailer series has taken aim at Marvel’s ab-a-licious demi-god, a.k.a. “the least-relatable Marvel hero since Dr. Strange.” Among the clip’s targets: Loki’s convoluted motivations, Natalie Portman as a supermodel astrophysicist and the “CGI pipe organ” also known as Asgard. Also, is that Lord Zedd from “Power Rangers”?

