‘Thor’s’ Stellan Skarsgård officially returning for sequel

#Thor 2 #Marvel
06.28.12 6 years ago 3 Comments

It’s official: The doctor is in for “Thor 2.”

In 2011’s “Thor,” Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgård played Dr. Erik Selvig, who fell under the control of the evil Loki (Tom Hiddleston). He was freed from the villain’s spell in this summer’s “The Avengers.” Now, he’ll re-appear in “Thor 2.”

Skarsgård told Hey U Guys that he’ll start shooting the sequel in August. It’s unknown, however, how big of a role Selvig will play in the proceedings. 

He’s reuniting with Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth, who is returning as Marvel’s Norse god of thunder. Natalie Portman is also coming back as Jane Foster. 

“Casino Royale” vet Mads Mikkelson (playing an unnamed villain) and “Chuck” star Zachary Levi (stepping in as Fandral) are also joining the cast. Alan Taylor (“Game of Thrones”) is directing, replacing the first installment’s Kenneth Branagh.

Besides the Marvel films, Skarsgård recently co-starred in Lars von Trier’s “Melancholia” and David Fincher’s “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.” He’ll soon reunite with von Trier and actress Charlotte Gainsbourg for the two-part “The Nymphomaniac,” which he cheerfully describes as “very Lars von Trier…It’s a porno film.”  

Around The Web

TOPICS#Thor 2#Marvel
TAGSCHRIS HEMSWORTHMarvelStellan SkarsgrdTHE AVENGERSthor 2

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP