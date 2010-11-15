Thoughts on the ‘Weeds’ Season 6 finale and the season’s journey

As he’s discussed himself and we discussed on the podcast, Sepinwall tuned out of “Weeds” a while back, so you can’t expect him to do a “Weeds” finale blog post.
I know I’m not a good substitute, but just in case anybody has any thoughts on tonight’s sixth season finale, I’m happy to instigate a conversation. After all, I’m a “Weeds” apologist. Some people see “Weeds” the way it is and say, “Why aren’t you Season Two?” I see “Weeds” as it could be and say, “What did we get from Season Six?”
Leaving aside the grotesque paraphrasing of Bobby Kennedy there, I thought this was a strong season of “Weeds,” but I also found a way to talk myself into liking the past two seasons as well. If you expect “Weeds” to be the snarky comedy that it used to be, with the different variations on the Malvina Reynolds theme song and the broad ironies of suburban life? Well, you probably turned away from “Weeds” a long time ago. If you viewed the show as a journey from one point in the pilot, to an extremely different place 70-plus episodes later? Well, Season Six made that journey literal, forcing all of the show’s remaining characters to examine how far they’ve traveled.
A few more thoughts after the break and then y’all can share any opinions you might have…
The essence of the early seasons of “Weeds” was its insularity. Agrestic was an oasis, an artificial world that was both an aspirational paradise and a prison for Nancy Botwin. It was a place that she was so terrified to abandon that she corrupted that world and sacrificed everything about herself that made her and her family worthy of being a part of it. So they moved to Ren-Mar, which was a little less insular, but only barely. Then things progressed to Mexico, though the increasingly permeable membrane of our nation’s Southern Border. But even that was constrained, with the Botwins navigating between subterranean tunnels and the ill-gotten wealth of the criminal upper class.
“Weeds” was always a show about the steps people take to maintain the American Dream, but it was always an upwardly mobile version of the American Dream, where the Botwins began with the white picket fence and the cul de sac and pretended that even as they were cast out of that Eden, they could still stay at the same level.
This season, “Weeds” broke out of its constraints and took the road and, in the process, it acknowledged the economic realities of America 2010. The Botwins spent their season fleeing capture, but they did so by living amongst the dispossessed and the disenfranchised. They were hotel scabs. They were itinerant preachers. They debased themselves to butter-eating contests to keep their journey going. And when all of that failed and their only salvation was a fantasy beyond outside of North America entirely, they retreated to the womb, or to Nancy’s childhood home in Dearborn, Michigan.
We got a sense of the woman Nancy used to be before she met Judah and we learned that — not-so-shockingly — she wasn’t such a great person even before she began this six-season spiral. She was a bully. She carried on a lengthy sexual relationship with a teacher and ultimately left his life in ruins. It used to be that people saw Nancy and assumed that she was an innocent in all of this, but the reporter who tracked her down only wanted to let her give her side of the story. He wasn’t offering exoneration, because his word cloud for her was correct. Nancy is cold and manipulative and a horrible mother and while she partially came to understand her condition during her baby’s pediatrician visit a couple episodes back, she probably needed that extra push from Silas discovering that his true father is some Nordic dude named Lars who Nancy used to date. Much of this season was picking apart the lies Nancy told herself and the lies she used to keep the family together.
And yet Silas still showed up at the airport, as the family plotted its desperate trip to Copenhagen, he gave up spending time with his father and applying to college — What college was Silas really going to get into anyway? — and the hope of no-strings-attached escape, because the Botwins stick together. And then Nancy turned around and sent Andy, Silas and Shane off on that flight alone, realizing that their chances of escape were better without her. She offered herself up to Esteban and Guillermo and then, as Plan C, sacrificed herself to the FBI and lied about her culpability in Pilar’s death. “Weeds” has always been excellent as season-ending cliffhangers and this was another winner: Nancy’s entering federal custody. The men in her life are off to Denmark. And then, strangely, we have Doug back in Agrestic, renamed Regrestic, trying to reconnect with his long-since-estranged family. But Doug is, at least most recently, a stoned innocent in all of this. You’d say that he probably deserves another chance at happiness and his family, except that it’s Doug and he probably doesn’t.
Maybe the whole season comes down to Silas’ temporarily parting words for his psychotic little brother: “Please, please, choose to not be a dick.”
We had several “comedy” weeks leading up to the finale, but the finale was almost all drama and self-sacrifice and featured some really great acting from the entirely cast. I’ve been saying for a while that Alexander Gould was Emmy-worthy, but the big surprise of this season has been Hunter Parrish, who the show kinda abandoned a couple seasons past when they tried to make him into a dreamy heartthrob and then gave up. But Parrish was great this season, as he first began to doubt his place in the roving family, then had those doubts half-confirmed and then determined he was going to belong entirely, because you can’t be half-a-Botwin. His line to Esteban and Guillermo — “When you kill her let us know. Just for closure.” — broke my heart a little. And the sacrifices by Nancy and Richard Dreyfuss’ Warren were also impactful.
Where does this leave the show for next season? Who the heck knows. Part of me was thinking that the journey of this season was full-circle enough that Nancy turning herself in and that final freeze-frame would be a good place to end the series entirely. But it’ll be back next year.
Well that was rambling…
A couple other quick thoughts on the “Weeds” finale and whatnot:
*** Another moment that killed me: Andy’s “God, you’ve ruined my life” to Nancy. Totally true. But Andy probably would have ruined it himself. But differently.
*** I’m not necessarily sure we got enough payoff to Legspreader as the new MILF Weed. The whole subplot with the Michigan Muslims was a confusing treatise on prejudice and how even people who are victims of prejudice and profiling have their own prejudices. Dunno if there was necessarily a point beyond the idea that this was a different version of the quest for the American Dream. We saw advantages and disadvantages to profiling in recent weeks.
*** I liked Richard Dreyfuss. He wasn’t around for long, but they got good value out of his guest appearance.
*** Andy’s Bjork impression was almost funny enough to excuse the drama and lack of laughs in the rest of the episode. Justin Kirk? Very talented. As always.
*** Mary Louise-Parker is always excellent. This episode’s combination of defeated/determined was terrific, especially since Parker isn’t the kind of actress who lets you see the machinery working in her head. She makes almost every acting choice feel like a surprise, like it surprises herself as much as those around her.
*** The finale’s closing song was Gin Wigmore’s “Hey Ho.” I preferred the use of Daniel Johnston’s “True Love Will Find You in the End” in the penultimate episode, which would also have been appropriate here.
I really just wanted to give y’all a place to talk about the “Weeds” finale.
Great write-up, as always, Daniel.
I thought season six was sort of a mixed bag. The season started out strong, but I felt the middle episodes seemed a bit like filler. “Weeds” always has fantastic season endings, so I felt confident that there would be a huge pay-off at the end.
During these past few seasons, I’ve come to enjoy “Weeds” more for the drama aspects of the show, compared to the comedy… which I feel started to dissipate around season four.
It’ll be intriguing to see who returns next season. Nancy and Doug’s fate seems up in the air, and with Silas, Shane, and Andy on a plane to Copenhagen, you really don’t know who’ll be back.
This season sort of came out of nowhere to punch me in the stomach. I thought I had stopped caring about the show, and the characters, but somehow, they roped me back in.
The stuff with Silas was heartbreaking. I loved the scene in the penultimate episode where he was in bed with Nancy, and talking about how her and Judah used to make him feel safe. Knowing that that was taken away from him, and that he STILL came back to join his family on the plane in the end? Dang.
The finale did a great job showing that for all the drama/crap Nancy brought to her family, they are all a little like lost boys without her. The panic that Shane felt when he realized she wasn’t coming on board, Andy’s sadness, the look on Silas’s face, it was really poignant. And for the first time in a really long time, I am excited to see what Weeds comes up with next.
I thought the finale, like pretty much the rest of S6, was wonderful. Focusing the story in on the Botwins and what concerns them directly was invigorating, I think.
This might have been my favorite season since S2. I don’t dislike any season, really, though if I were to guess I might say S5 was my least favorite.
Nancy, Silas, Shane, and Andy all had a pretty good year (story-wise, of course). I’m actually very excited for S7, which I kind of hope is awesome and the last one.
It’d be nice to see Conrad again before the end of the series. Only if he didn’t feel shoved in awkwardly, which is I guess why we haven’t seem him since Agrestic burned. Also, I didn’t hate Doug this season. That hasn’t happened in a while.
That song at the end of the last episode, “True Love Will Find You In the End” was all kinds of positive adjectives, as well.
Great thoughts, but Daniel Fienberg seriously needs to find an editor, or a well-trained monkey capable of recognizing basic typos. It damages the credibility of the piece.
JS- I would kill for that well-trained monkey.
-Daniel
Perhaps you can ask Alan for Dan Harmon’s number so Annie’s Boobs can help you edit the articles
Re-Reading things is Hard :(
Spell-check does wonders. And then do it 5 more times. It really does damage credibility
Thanks for writing this! I was honestly a little confused. One thing I can’t figure out, and hopefully will be resolved in the premiere, was the premise of the whole “Plan C” thing. What was that about? Did Nancy call them & turn herself in? Was it good/bad luck that maybe the Feds got triggered during the airport security reprieve? I noticed the Feds almost immediately & I’m sure Nancy did too, her convo was leaning that way. The guys didn’t seem to notice the meat surrounding them at all. Oblivious because they had their prize? I tend to feel that somewhere along the line Nancy turned herself in. I bet she knew she was getting on the plane almost from the start. Maybe I missed something and am going crazy over Plan C, but it feels like they were purposely elusive & seemed to dread it.
On a side note… & I don’t know why it bothers me, but I’m continually shocked that Nance is such a ho!!
** Nancy knew she WASN’T getting on the plane from the start.
There. I feel better. Dang phone lol
I thought it was pretty obvious. Andy called the FBI from the pay phone and Nancy turned herself in. She’ll probably get some sort of plea bargain for giving details on Esteban.
Yeah plan C was right when nancy asked andy if plan c was in motion it was when he was on the pay phone that he reported her it was a way to keep her family safe and her alive.
i believe andy took the reigns on plan c and he notified the feds when he left her and boarded. if you notice the closer the three of them get to the exit more and more eye contact is being made …i believe she started realizing the feds were among them
Weeds is awesome. Superb finale of season 6 and who wouldnt wanna know what season 7 brings? Yeah, Weeds had some weeker episodes, but it evolved so much from the beginning where ist was a comedy with some thrill to a dramedy where they went to darker places like making a teenage boy a killer. Good observation about NancyÂ´s character. Brilliant performance by Mary-Louise Parker. ItÂ´s not an easy thing to pull that heartbreaking finale of for a series like Weeds with a complete surprise. They were always great with the cliffhangers, but none felt so emotional like this one for me.
One thing that troubles me (aside from missing Celia desperately, not to mention Isabelle and Dean; wishing that Esteban could have been reformed somehow, regretting how completely Guillermo has become Nancy’s enemy; not to mention missing all the other lost characters…) is thinking about what will happen to Stevie. It would seem that his father will, in fact, recover him…am I correct? (and it really felt bad to see Esteban actually hurt Nancy…)
Margaret, you read my mind! I’ve been wondering all the same things. Obviously the FBI isn’t going to let Nancy keep the baby with her, but I have a feeling Esteban will be taken into custody too… after all, he did kidnap and assault her, and he’s known the truth about the murder all this time and has been withholding evidence. I agree about seeing him hit her, that was hard, I’ve always held out hope where he is concerned. I have no idea why, he’s not a very nice guy obviously, but he is so good looking! The fact that he is dangerous and powerful doesn’t hurt either! Having Pilar out of the way is a definite plus for him, and I know Nancy took his son and ran, but I can’t understand this severe rage he has for her. I almost felt sad for him when he told Nancy she could have just come to him and they could have worked it out together. Part of me has always kind of wondered why she didn’t just do that in the first place, but then I guess he hasn’t always been that easy to trust!
If I had to guess, I’d imagine Nancy will probably end up in witness protection in exchange for testifying against Esteban, Guillermo, et al. Which would mean she gets to keep Stevie.
I was saddened by all of the same things, but I also understand them. Guillermo is muscle, and Nancy crossed him: in his line of work, he can’t allow people to cross him. Nancy went into this crazy, dark, criminal world still acting like she did in Agrestic. It’s like she thinks she can just totally get by on her looks and charm- and that will work for awhile- but you don’t cross kingpins and gangsters and expect them not to kill you.
Why didn’t she go to Esteban and work it out? I wondered the same thing, but I think the answer is that Nancy is never happy sitting still. She wanted out of the Esteban situation, and since she’s Nancy, she does that in the most dangerous, hurtful, stupid way possible.
Anyone else see Jenji Kohan walking through the airport?
YEAH! That was cool! I has like “Was that just Jenji Kohan?”
I thought season 6 was genius. I had grown pretty tired of Nancy Botwin so spreading the story to the whole family more this year really worked for me. I loved the life on the road storytelling and explored the family dynamic well.
I agree that Hunter Parrish really rose to the task – he provided the heart the show had been lacking. There is talk of him for Peeta in the Hunger Games and although he’s a bit too old, I can see where he’d bring the right soul to the role.
I wish that was the series finale too. Nancy going to prison but the family getting away would work for me.
‘Weeds’ has always been a guilty pleasure watch for me, but: tears welled up when Shane said good bye to his mother. It seemed that Shane suddenly focused: he’s still a boy who desperately needs his mother.
Silas, although angry about the father deception, came to the conclusion the family he knew was worth a lot more than some dude in Dearborn and Andy- Justin Kirk is most excellent- loves Nancy, but he also loves his nephews.
Nancy finally figured out what I was yelling at ‘Weeds’ all season: the Feds in the USA are your best shot at staying alive.
I am worried about wee Stevie, though. Reality would be foster care for the poor boy.
I cried watching ‘Weeds’. That’s pretty twisted!
I agree with basically everything this article said. Weeds could not have stayed in the happy state of suburbia if it was going to grow and continue on. I loved Season 6 and I too think the acting is phenomenal. I am very curious as to how Nancy Botwin will get out of this one though….
May I ask a question? This is perhaps a bit literal, but with the DVD of the murder clearly showing Shane killing Pilar still in Esteban’s possession, wouldn’t he try to use it? Or, would he keep quiet in the hope that Nancy wouldn’t flip and testify against him? And wouldn’t Esteban have sent henchman rather than going himself? (Am I taking this too seriously?) Anyway, thanks for the writeup and please share your thoughts. Loved the finale. For me, it redeemed Weeds a little.
Doesn’t matter. She will go into witness protection after telling everything she knows about Esteban and it won’t matter what is on the DVD (besides, he is a minor and out of the country anyway).
I usually don’t keep up with news and gossip on tv shows, and I honestly thought this would be the series finale. I think Plan C was genius though. It was a huge twist and I’m already looking forward to Season 7, instead of asking, what else could they possibly do now? I agree that the drama of the show has become the best part.
I kinda disagree about the laughs in this episode though, Mr. Feinberg. It didn’t have laugh out loud humor but there were the little things that offer satisfying relief from the underlying seriousness. Like “Deal-breaker f*cker”- nice use of an original qualifier.
Thanks so much for the Weeds post, Mr. Fienberg. Though the creative upswing in Season 6 has been strong, I was still a little taken aback by how much I really loved the finale; it was very well paced and surprisingly emotional, with all 3 Botwin boys getting a great exchange with Nancy. The show’s quirky black humor and insanely good performances by Mary Louise Parker and Justin Kirk have always been enough to keep me on board, but both Shane and Silas have become just as compelling as their parental figures. Alexander Gould broke my heart when Shane began to realize Nancy wouldn’t be boarding the plane; I knew the little psycho would crack at some point but I didn’t think it’d be this effective. Silas has come a very long way since the series began; his emergence as the voice of reason has been surprising and his desire to set a good example for and protect Shane has been very well played by Parrish. Just great great stuff all around
I agree, GMAC. I thought Season 6 was much stronger than the two prior seasons. I like all of the main actors on Weeds. I liked Silas’ evolution. I felt more connected to the show in quite awhile.
The season ender was solid gold.
I will be very interested in seeing how it picks up and comes together in S7.
I’ve never thought of Nancy as a victim. She thrives on and creates chaos.
I wonder if we’ll see a reappearance of Captain Till (who knows his lover was killed by Esteban’s henchmen) to help get justice and in turn Nancy receives some type of deal? Or witness protection?
This show deserved some better recognition in it’s early days. Didn’t Nancy pave the way for the female anti-hero for those such as Jackie Peyton, Patty Hewes, etc., in cable?
I thought what the author article had said about the mother and the whole suburban life thing was the essence of the show from it’s first season. After that it has pretty much gone downhill for me. Ill just bring a bit of honesty here and say that up until she burned her house down I would only order Showtime for this series and after that awful season I cancelled my subscription . To me it would have been much better if let’s say Nancy grew the fuck up right in front of us these past six seasons ? I mean going deeper in the drug thing for this pristine white suburban chick with kids mind you was a stretch to say the least. It would have been much much better to see the suburbia we all know but to continue to lift off that veil. Hell that’s why I started to watch the show was to see suburban white people smoke weed and deal with life everyday. BTW the show totally ruined a great idea of exploring Celia with Breast cancer and her entire family was a real treat to watch. Now this season brings us to road traveling banchies with one impossible story after another. Not good for a show that had so much to offer. They should kill it because now you going to tell me that she is able to escape several murder charges or they should have just let her get on the plane then killed it .. Fuck Weeds the acting is superb but the writers suck ass with this story .
With the beginning of Season 1, I too anticipated a cute lil comedy. But unlike some, I realized very early -within an episode or two- the comedy was to be a seasoning, adding bite & flavor, but not the main point.
Initially I’d have thought YOU HIGH if you’d told me how often my journey would take a similiar path to fiction! Maybe Joeweed is more optimistic about Nancy’s (or any human’s) ability to grow “the fuck right up”, use good judgement and take control without practice. See, I was Nancy-middle class, white, in my 30s, a housewife, formerly married to a physician, & completely content to hand the keys over to others… until they crashed my life.
For example, when Nancy watched Agrestic burning & said, “Yeah, everyone keeps saying I’m white, young enough to still look good, and I’m smart, so I’ll figure it out.” I sat, by then alone, bewildered & clueless, and related deeply. Some of the secondary characters tend to be a tad exaggerated, granted.
However, it’s Daniel Feinberg’s assessment of Nancy that totally loses me. When Nancy feebly attempts to be “cold” or “bossy”,she fails most spectactularly. She’s not even the boss of herself! She doesn’t make things happen! Things happen to her. I don’t think she’s a “victim” either, except of her own flaws. M.L. Parker’s ability to show all these facets so convincingly is frightening!
Those who say the events of the later seasons were unrealistic, should now take heart. When Nancy spat wearily at the Reporter’s harsh questioning of her choices stating, “They’ll say stuff happened to her. She dealt with it.” proves she’s finally seeing it.
Agreed. Nancy’s mostly horrific as a parent, except in one important aspect. Shane & Silas don’t doubt her love, even as they’ve lacked stability, structure, a home, education, & well, nearly everything else children need.
You’d think with all these characters have been through, they’d find a quiet place and just settle down…..but how boring would that be? Honestly, I haven’t expected this from Weeds, as I did with, say HBO’s Deadwood, The Wire, or Rome, but it’s the writing of these shows that draw me as moth to flame. THANKS Showtime & HBO for providing such absorbing programs!
I couldn’t agree more about Hunter Parrish being the star of this season. It was a mixed bag of the usual dark humor, but Parrish provided the poignant moments, every time he tried to choose a better life for himself but ultimately opted for self sacrifice, his patience and love for them, Parrish really brought that raw emotion to the table and it was hugely beneficial to the story and its characters.
I loved this last season.. Yeah there were a lot of changes compared to what the first season was like but just like the real world – everything changes with time. I’m glad that they have expanded further than the “suburban widowed drug dealer” story and have explored more into different ideas. I don’t believe this show could have made it this far if they didn’t take this big risk.
I also have to agree that the last few scenes with Shane and Silas was so heartbreaking. Everytime Silas’ eyes began to well up, so do mine ha ha. And the part where Shane came to the realization that his mom was not getting on the plane was amazing – showing that even though he has had his indiscretions, he is still that little kid at heart.
Overall, I think this season was absolutely excellent and cannot wait to see what season seven brings.
I still love Weeds. Even though it’s changed drastically from the first seasons, I kept watching because I’m fascinated by Nancy Botwin the female anti-hero. You want her to win, but at the same time she’s hard to like because she’s such a narcissist. You never know what she’s really thinking or what her next move will be. She seems so sweet, quiet and pretty on the outside, but then has this sociopath side that comes out. She’s fooled the best criminals in the business. Even though she has harmed her family along the way, I still think she has loved every minute of it.
What happened to Celia?!?!?!
I liked this season. I enjoyed the frenzy that was missing in the past few. Like the scene in the hotel where everything was falling apart all at once. I also loved Ricahrd Dreyfus what a great character! I don;t think anyone could have done it better. But what I keep coming back to is who really killed Pilar. We all know that Shane hit her in the head, but Nancy closed the pool cover, so even if she had the chance of being resucitated (sp?), Nancy sealed the deal when she closed the pool cover.
I forgot to add that I like the way that her appearance is more diheveled this season reflective of the chaos of her life.
Loved this episode. And I have to ask: how on earth does anyone just bring a giant bag full of cash as a carry on with no questions asked?
Because it was hidden in the pillow
Dramatic license. It still goes thru x-ray, would have been picked up. And why didn’t the fibbies take it when they arrested Warren? He was holding it at the time.
“She carried on a lengthy sexual relationship with a teacher and ultimately left his life in ruins. ”
this is unacceptable. she was a fourteen year old girl and he raped her. that the rapes were accompanied by delusional fantasies of a long term relationship are not Nancy’s fault, and she did not leave his life “in ruins.” i am absolutely at a loss to understand how such blatant rape apology and victim blaming made it through your editors.
After the first four amazing seasons, Weeds seemed to regress in seasons 5 and even early in 6, but I fell totally back in love with it JUST because of those final 2 episodes. They were B R I L L I A N T. The final one was particularly clever and incredibly provocative.
Unlike what was said above, I actually thought the final song at the end of episode was PERFECT. Not only that, but because of that song I was introduced to an artist I have not heard of heretofore.
Can’t wait for season 7!!
love this show and so looking forward to next season
I like Weeds a lot. The consistent quality is there year to year. The season 5 ending was spectacular. This is why people don’t watch the broadcast networks anymore; they can not compete with the story depth or with the characters and themes.
I still like the characters and it was emotional, but it was to all over the place. When I was watching the previews I thought they were going to end up in Canada which I though would be cool because then maybe they can get the show redirected towards weed. I mean that’s why I liked that show, it was different because it was about drugs..yada. I absolutely loved the first couple seasons,but once all the baby stuff happened…I just wasn’t as excited about the show. I don’t know how to explain it. It wasn’t that it was completely horrible…it just had a different feel like it was to drama filled for one season.
I applaud how the writers took us into new terrority and revealed that Nancy is really a sociopath. How rare and thought-provoking to see a lead charactar move from a “seemingly good person” who resorted to some questionable behaviors due to a tough situation to a “true sociopath” who has a life-time of selfishly using people and leaving a wake of misfortunate. I no longer like Nancy (though still think that Mary-Louise Parker is really hot).
Summary of season Season 6, well seasons 4 through 6, and season 6 finale…shiny piece of garbage in a dingy landfill littered with slightly less attractive pieces of garbage.
It’s amazing how someone can see something absolutely brilliant, miss the point entirely and then broadcast how completely unfit they were to have watched it.
If I were Nancy, I would have gotten on the plane and gave up stevie. Stevie will still have a father, and live a luxurious, safe life. I just feel like she chose stevie over silas, shane and andy. She wouldnt have to go to jail then and everyone would end up happy. after the pilar thing died down for a while she could give the government anonomous tips about estebans trafficking and get him thrown in jail. then come out to the police and say he was abusing and threatening her because he killed pilar, that is why she had to run. she was the only witness and she was next. that he threatened her son and bs. she didnt have to do plan C. bullshit. the nancy i know would find a way out. And as a twisted exapmle, if a pregnant mom was dying because of her baby, her husband would want the mom to live because he knows her so long and loves her. That should be the same with Silas and shane. Nancy should choose them because she knows and loved them longer. Stevie will never remember this but silas and shane will.
That’s completely what I thought too at first. But remember, Esteban has the DVD of Shane killing Pilar and Nancy being there. If Nancy had saved herself and even “anonomously” brought down Esteban, he would have shown the video to the police. And then they would have had firm evidence and could have come after both Nancy AND (most importantly) Shane, which is who she’s protecting by doing Plan C. It really does make sense if you think about it. Anything she’d do to bring down Esteban, being arrested or not, would only lead to him releasing the video. And if she left on her own, the police would still search because they need to lock up SOMEONE for it, and that search would eventually find her. And with her in custody, Esteban can’t get to her and he won’t make the first move by releasing the video because he knows that Nancy could tell the police his crimes. They both have skeletons in their closet the other doesn’t want out, so neither will make the first move to open the closet door. If that makes any sense.