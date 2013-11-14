Three for three: Directors who have dominated the Best Picture race

There are a handful of filmmakers looking for rare air this year. If “American Hustle,” “Inside Llewyn Davis” and “Nebraska” end up with Oscar nominations for Best Picture in January, then that means David O. Russell, the Coen brothers and Alexander Payne will enter the exclusive company of 11 other filmmakers who have directed three Best Picture nominees in a row. And next year, Bennett Miller will be looking to do the same with “Foxcatcher,” which was recently rescheduled for a 2014 release.
Of course, stats like these are rather pointless given the nature of the category, which has moved back and forth from 10 to five nominees over the years. Certainly any number of filmmakers who have worked through the five-nominee paradigm might be on the list if some of their years allowed for 10. But with that having been said, just how rare is it for someone to direct three Best Picture nominees in a row? Well, not even directors as prolific as Steven Spielberg and Clint Eastwood have accomplished the feat (though Eastwood came mighty close — if only “Letters from Iwo Jima” had come before “Flags of Our Fathers”).
I’d like to think Paul Thomas Anderson will join the list if Inherent Vice continues the hot streak he’s on.
The Master wasn’t nominated though. He’s only directed one nominee, and any future nominees would be nonconsecutive with that one (There Will Be Blood).
It’s worth noting that Scorsese made “No Direction Home” in between “The Aviator” and “The Departed,” but since that was a documentary that aired on TV, I understand why it wasn’t factored in.
Aside from this year’s trio of the Coens, Russell, and Payne, here are the other directors whose last two films were nominated for Best Picture and who could join this list depending on their next film:
-Quentin Tarantino
-Kathryn Bigelow
-Steven Spielberg
-Tom Hooper
-Bennett Miller (already mentioned in the article)
-James Cameron (if, like for Scorsese, you exclude documentaries)
I think any of those directors could pull the hat trick with their next film, although I’m not too hopeful about Cameron (whose next film is “Avatar 2”).
If the rumors of Quentin Tarantino’s next project are accurate, he will DEFINITELY be sitting out.
What are the rumors John?
“The Godfather” (1972)
“The Conversation” (1974)
“The Godfather Part II” (1974)
“Apocalypse Now” (1979)
Seriously…..
It’s such a joke Stephen Daldry makes this list.
I mean, I can’t be the only one who thinks that The Reader and EL&IC are both total shit.
And I’ve never even wanted to watch The Hours, though I’ll give the benefit of the doubt here.
Sadly, I adore Billy Elliott, his one miss.
I think he is a very good director. I have time for all the 3 films he has been nominated for.
I agree with Red Wine. And I think The Hours is his best.
I happened to really like “Extremely Loud”. I cried, I’ll admit. There are some really good moments in it.
But that doesn’t change the fact that “The Reader” was terrible, and the direction was the worst thing about “The Hours” and “Billy Elliot”.
You might find this break-down very interesting:
Very cool stuff. It reminds me of something I’ve been thinking about lately: as much as people love the New Hollywood directors, you have to give it up for the Golden Age guys. A lot of the most acclaimed New Hollywood directors made one or two stone cold classics (Cimino, Hopper, Bogdanovich, Lucas, Friedkin), while each big Golden Age director made about five or six.
For the range of genres and pure entertainment value, it’s hard to match Billy Wilder.
Looks like they got it wrong on Wyler. Forgot “The Westerner” and “Come and Get It” (though the latter could be excused via technicality).
William Wyler is to me probably the most underrated director ever. Consider he made those films mentioned, but also Carrie, Roman Holiday, The Desperate Hours, The Big Country, Ben-Hur etc.
I don’t think anyone else of that period, aside Hitchcock and Ford, staked out so great a career within the Hollywood studio system.
You’d think with all the Oscars he has, Billy Wilder would be on this list but sadly he’s not. Twice he came close. Double Indemnity and The Lost Weekend were back to back but the movie after them only got 2 noms. Then later he did Witness for the Prosecution, Some Like it Hot, and The Apartment back to back to back. Shockingly Some Like it Hot wasn’t nominated for Best Pic.