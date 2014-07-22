Threequel ‘The Best Man Wedding’ officially has a release date

Did you enjoy “The Best Man Holiday”? If so, good news: a sequel to the film is already in the works.

Following up on the box-office success of last fall's ensemble dramedy (itself a sequel to 1999's “The Best Man”), Universal has slated “The Best Man Wedding” for release on April 15, 2016. Director Malcolm D. Lee will return to helm the follow-up (presumably with stars Taye Diggs, Morris Chestnut, Terrence Howard and Harold Perrineau in tow), which will center on “the group”s most unexpected wedding to date.”

“The Best Man Holiday” received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics and opened to No. 2 at the box office with a whopping $30.6 million. The film topped out at just north of $71 million worldwide.

