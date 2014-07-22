Threequel ‘The Best Man Wedding’ officially has a release date

Did you enjoy “The Best Man Holiday”? If so, good news: a sequel to the film is already in the works.
Following up on the box-office success of last fall's ensemble dramedy (itself a sequel to 1999's “The Best Man”), Universal has slated “The Best Man Wedding” for release on April 15, 2016. Director Malcolm D. Lee will return to helm the follow-up (presumably with stars Taye Diggs, Morris Chestnut, Terrence Howard and Harold Perrineau in tow), which will center on “the group”s most unexpected wedding to date.”
“The Best Man Holiday” received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics and opened to No. 2 at the box office with a whopping $30.6 million. The film topped out at just north of $71 million worldwide.
Will you be seeing “The Best Man Wedding”? Let us know in the comments.
YES, YES, YES!!! I will be there. The last movie was really good. So sad dealing with cancer and death. Can’t wait to see the next film.
ABSOLUTELY!!! Can’t wait!
Yes, I will DEFINITELY pay to see the film!!!
I will definitely pay to see the 3rd installment for The Best Man. The actors/actresses are brilliant! We are ready!
Mos def. I was caught up in every emotion.
Without a doubt I will see it and buy the movie.
2016 to long movie was dope
I will be there front and center but I hate that I have to wait until 2016. I am dying to see what happens next.
YES YES YES. I loved The Best Man and Best Man Holiday. I will definitely watch The Best Man Wedding.
Loved the best man and best man holiday, had me crying like a baby
My family and I will most assuredly watch this film when it is released. “The Best Man Holiday” touched our hearts and reminded us how blessed we are to have each moment together. We are proud and grateful that you include GOD in your movies and depict HIM in a positive light. Thank you and GOD bless!
Yes me and my fam will definitly watch it,because the first two film were really awesome so number 3 is speaking for itself,very inspiring movies and it reflects on our daily lives i really am a huge fan of Malcom and the boys are awesome!!!!!i can’t wait any longer 2016 come soon………….
Yesssssssss. ….
We will absolutely be seeing the sequel to Best Man Holiday! It was an excellent movie filled with so many emotions. With anticipation we look forward to 4-15-16.