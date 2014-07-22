Threequel ‘The Best Man Wedding’ officially has a release date

07.22.14 4 years ago 14 Comments

Did you enjoy “The Best Man Holiday”? If so, good news: a sequel to the film is already in the works.

Following up on the box-office success of last fall's ensemble dramedy (itself a sequel to 1999's “The Best Man”), Universal has slated “The Best Man Wedding” for release on April 15, 2016. Director Malcolm D. Lee will return to helm the follow-up (presumably with stars Taye Diggs, Morris Chestnut, Terrence Howard and Harold Perrineau in tow), which will center on “the group”s most unexpected wedding to date.”

“The Best Man Holiday” received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics and opened to No. 2 at the box office with a whopping $30.6 million. The film topped out at just north of $71 million worldwide.

Will you be seeing “The Best Man Wedding”? Let us know in the comments.

Around The Web

TAGSTHE BEST MANTHE BEST MAN HOLIDAYThe Best Man WeddingUNIVERSAL PICTURES

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP