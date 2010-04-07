Tiger Woods returns to commercials with Nike spot

This week doesn’t just mark Tiger Woods’ return to the golf course for the Masters. It also marks the disgraced golfer’s slow return to advertising prominence.

Nike is set to air a new commercial featuring Woods, the first new ad since the world’s most famous athlete’s personal life became an all-too-open book following a car accident on November 27, 2010.

The ad was filmed several weeks ago at Isleworth Country Club, according to the Wall Street Journal . Shot in black-and-white, it features Tiger Woods staring pensively and penitently, with voiceover from his late father Earl Woods.

Earl Woods says, “Tiger, I am more prone to be inquisitive, to promote discussion. I want to find out what your thinking was. I want to find out what your feelings are. And did you learn anything?”

The ad closes with a Nike swoosh and mentions to particular product.

It’s unclear if Nike plans to run the ad only with Masters coverage on ESPN and CBS or if it will play with a variety of national programming.

Since the Woods scandal broke, he’s been dropped by sponsors including Accenture, AT&T and Procter & Gamble, though he’s been retained, at a far lower profile, by many other companies.