Tim Curry is going to be in the new ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’

01.15.16 3 years ago

I've been skeptical of this new “Rocky Horror Picture Show” thing, but here's some news that might change my mind: Tim Curry is going to take part in it.

Curry, who played Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the original movie (and the stage show it was based on) and is amazing in basically everything he does, will play the Criminologist Narrator this time around. Laverne Cox will play Dr. Frank-N-Furter, and she has some big, glittery heels to fill. It'll air sometime this fall.

We haven't seen much of Curry recently. After the actor suffered a stroke in 2012, his public appearances have been limited (though he has done some voice work). It'll be great to see (or at the very least, hear) him again.  

