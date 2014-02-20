Tim McGraw debuts new song, ‘Shotgun Rider’ on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’

#Bradley Cooper #Jimmy Fallon
02.20.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Tim McGraw debuted a new song, “Shotgun Rider,” on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” last night and it”s a vast improvement on his current single, “Lookin” For That Girl.” Both will appear on his new album, out later this year.

The new tune is a chugging, catchy tune about wanting to keep your girl by your side. “Don”t want another shotgun rider beside me singing to the radio,” he sings, later singing that he doesnt” want to wake up beside anyone else or watch another woman put on her make-up. It”s sweet and catchy without being treacly.

Fans can be confused if they were expecting a different song. McGraw has another tune called “Shotgun Rider” that was on his 2007 album, “Let It Go.” This is a completely different animal.

Both are posted below. Which one do you like best?

McGraw, who recently finished filming “Tomorrowland” with George Clooney,  also proved to be an adept Charades player. Watch while he and Fallon take on Bradley Cooper and Emma Thompson.

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bradley Cooper#Jimmy Fallon
TAGSBRADLEY COOPEREMMA THOMPSONjimmy fallonShotgun RiderTIM MCGRAWTONIGHT SHOW

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP