Tim McGraw signs with Big Machine, Taylor Swift’s label

So maybe now Taylor Swift can sing with Tim McGraw instead of singing about him.

The two became label mates today, when Big Machine announced that McGraw would be joining its roster after 20 years on Curb. One of Swift”s first hits was “Tim McGraw.”

No word on when McGraw”s first album for Big Machine will come out. Up first will be his stadium tour with pal Kenny Chesney this summer. “The Brothers of the Sun” tour kicks off June 2 in Tampa.

McGraw, who Nielsen BDS named artist of the decade in 2010, is in the Top 10 of Billboard”s Hot Country Songs chart right now with his last single from Curb, “Better Than I Used To Be,” which is bulleted at No. 7, and with his and Chesney”s duet, “Feel Like A Rock Star,” which is bulleted at No. 11.

Big Machine Label Group has had luck signing artists who have left other labels to its various imprints, including Rascal Flatts, Martina McBride and Reba McEntire.