Tim McGraw signs with Big Machine, Taylor Swift’s label

#Taylor Swift
05.21.12 6 years ago

So maybe now Taylor Swift can sing with Tim McGraw instead of singing about him.

The two became label mates today, when Big Machine announced that McGraw would be joining its roster after 20 years on Curb. One of Swift”s first hits was “Tim McGraw.”

No word on when McGraw”s first album for Big Machine will come out. Up first will be his stadium tour with pal Kenny Chesney this summer. “The Brothers of the Sun” tour kicks off June 2 in Tampa.

McGraw, who Nielsen BDS named artist of the decade in 2010, is in the Top 10 of Billboard”s Hot Country Songs chart right now with his last single from Curb, “Better Than I Used To Be,” which is bulleted at No. 7, and  with his and Chesney”s duet, “Feel Like A Rock Star,” which is bulleted at No. 11.

Big Machine Label Group has had luck signing artists who have left other labels to its various imprints, including Rascal Flatts, Martina McBride and Reba McEntire.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Taylor Swift
TAGSBetter Than I Used To Bebrothers of the sunKENNY CHESNEYRASCAL FLATTSTAYLOR SWIFTTIM MCGRAW

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP