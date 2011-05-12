Tim Robbins, Mark Ruffalo to play sex addicts in ‘Thanks for Sharing’

05.12.11 7 years ago

Tim Robbins and Mark Ruffalo will co-star in the comedy “Thanks for Sharing,” according the The Hollywood Reporter.
 
The film centers on a group of recovering sex addicts in a 12-step program for in New York City.

“Sharing” marks the directorial debut of Oscar-nominated “The Kids Are All Right” co-writer Stuart Blumberg. He’s co-writing the comedy with Matt Winston. Gilbert Films is co-producing with Class 5 Films. Edward Norton is serving as executive producer.

The film will start shooting in the fall.

Ruffalo co-starred in “The Kids Are All Right,” and will play Bruce Banner/The Hulk in Joss Whedon’s “The Avengers” next year.

Meanwhile, Robbins just starred in HBO’s “Cinema Veritie,” and will be seen in this summer’s tentpole pic “Green Lantern.”

 

TAGSMARK RUFFALOTHANKS FOR SHARINGTHE KIDS ARE ALL RIGHTTIM ROBBINS

