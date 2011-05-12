Tim Robbins, Mark Ruffalo to play sex addicts in ‘Thanks for Sharing’

Tim Robbins and Mark Ruffalo will co-star in the comedy “Thanks for Sharing,” according the The Hollywood Reporter.



The film centers on a group of recovering sex addicts in a 12-step program for in New York City.

“Sharing” marks the directorial debut of Oscar-nominated “The Kids Are All Right” co-writer Stuart Blumberg. He’s co-writing the comedy with Matt Winston. Gilbert Films is co-producing with Class 5 Films. Edward Norton is serving as executive producer.

The film will start shooting in the fall.

Ruffalo co-starred in “The Kids Are All Right,” and will play Bruce Banner/The Hulk in Joss Whedon’s “The Avengers” next year.

Meanwhile, Robbins just starred in HBO’s “Cinema Veritie,” and will be seen in this summer’s tentpole pic “Green Lantern.”