Tim Tebow is joining “GMA” as a contributor

The Heisman winner, who currently works as an analyst for ESPN”s SEC Network, becomes the latest person from the sports world to join “Good Morning America.” He”ll debut on Monday.

“Legends of Korra” will be back in October

The Nickelodeon series just ended its 3rd season two weeks ago. Season 4 begins Oct. 3.

Mark Wahlberg”s “Shooter” movie is being adapted as a TNT series

Wahlberg will serve as executive producer of the drama based on his 2007 film directed by Antoine Fuqua.

Lifetime bringing back “True Tori”

Tori Spelling”s reality show will return for a 2nd season on Oct. 21.