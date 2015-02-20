Kristen Stewart becomes first American actress to win a César Award

The 40th annual César Awards (i.e., the French Oscar equivalent) were bestowed in Paris Friday, with “Timbuktu” claiming top honors. The film, Oscar-nominated in the foreign category as Mauritania's first-ever submission, won seven awards overall and is seen as a potential spoiler at the Oscars on Sunday.

Also of note, Kristen Stewart, who had already become the first American actress to receive a César nomination in 30 years, went on to win the supporting actress prize for her performance in “Sils Maria.” That makes her the first American actress to ever win a César (and the first American period since Adrien Brody in 2003). Perhaps that will set her up as someone to watch out for at the Oscars next year, but that might be tricky with an April US release.

Check out the full list of winners below, the nominees here and the rest of the season at The Circuit.

Best Film

“Timbuktu”

Best Director

Abderrahmane Sissako, “Timbuktu”

Best Actor

Pierre Niney, “Yves Saint Laurent”

Best Actress

Adèle Haenel, “Les Combattants”

Best Supporting Actor

Reda Kateb, “Hippocrate”

Best Supporting Actress

Kristen Stewart, “Sils Maria”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Diplomatie”

Best Original Screenplay

“Timbuktu”

Best Cinematography

“Timbuktu”

Best Costumes

“Saint Laurent”

Best Editing

“Timbuktu”

Best Score

Amine Bouhafa, “Timbuktu”

Best Sound

“Timbuktu”

Best Foreign Film

“Mommy”

Best Animated Film

“Minuscule: La Vallée Des Fourmis Perdues”

Best Documentary

“The Salt Of The Earth”

Best Debut Feature

“Les Combattants”

Best Newcomer (Male)

Kevin Azaïs, “Les Combattants”

Best Newcomer (Female)

Louane Emera, “La Famille Bélier”

Best Short Film

“La Femme De Rio”

Best Animated Short

“Les Petits Cailloux”

Honorary César Award

Sean Penn