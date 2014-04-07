9 Times ‘Winter Soldier’ Revealed Future Marvel Movie Plots

With a record setting $96.2 million April opening, Marvel's winning streak continues unabated with 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier.' Good news since the recent announcement by Marvel says they've sketched out a plan for their movie universe all the way to 2028, it comes as no surprise each film seeds the plots of future franchises. They've been doing it for years, and their latest effort is no exception. If anything, the number of arcs beginning in 'The Winter Soldier' is higher than any other Marvel movie to date.
Warning! Spoilers ahead. So many spoilers. Do not continue if you don't want to be spoiled.
.
.
.
.
Last chance.
.
.
.
.
Okay here we go!
1. Nick Fury is headed to Europe.
Photo Credit: Marvel
This could be a set up for 'Age of Ultron' which is filming in Italy and South Africa but on location sites don't always retain their real life identity on screen. But with Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver being in the clutches of German-accented HYDRA agents, it's a safe bet they're in a derelict castle dungeon in an obscure Eastern European country. Alternatively – or both because both is always the right answer – Fury traveling to Europe opens the door for the British version of the Avengers including Captain Britain, Black Knight, and Union Jack. All who would need their own films, naturally.
2. Doctor Strange is totally happening.
Art by: Gabriele Dell'otto
Marvel is still tight-lipped on whether or not Doctor Strange is getting his own movie but after his name was dropped during a good old-fashioned roof interrogation, it's basically official. With S.H.I.E.L.D. in shambles Marvel is able to prop open the door to other sides of their vast library, including the occult. With Strange comes Magick and Damion Hellstrom and Satanna and Doctor Voodoo and the demon realms. Who knows, during the helicarrier targeting sequence any number of Easter Egg names could've been dropped as marks lit up but we'll have to wait for the DVD release to find out.
After the jump, see seven more story arcs Marvel set into motion with 'The Winter Soldier.' The film was so chocked full of subtle exposition it's amazing their was any room left for the real plot but by somehow witchcraft they managed it.
My son saw “The Winter Soldier” over the weekend and is now saying that the rest of the family cannot continue watching “Agents of SHIELD” until we see the movie ourselves. Can that possibly be true? You can’t enjoy a TV series unless you pay to see a feature film on opening weekend?
You can totally still watch this week’s ‘Agents of SHIELD’ without seeing Winter Soldier. It’s just if you see the movie first, you’ll at least have more of an idea of what’s about to happen.
Okay, then let me ask a contrary question. I know that there are spoilery surprises in the movie — do you think watching the TV show will kill the movie’s revelations if I don’t see it for a few weeks?
You need to see it. it changes everything.Plus it’s a really good movie.
David – actually yeah. Watching the episode may well spoil one of the huge movie reveals. I didn’t even think about it from that angle!
in short but sweet terms, absolutely. “Turn, Turn, Turn” (the first AOS episode after the movie) will HUGELY spoil the movie
Strongly suggest you see the movie before watching ‘Turn, Turn, Turn’. It’s so worth it to better be able to understand what’s significant about AoS and how it ties in to CA2:WS
Yes you need to watch the movie. there is spoilers and events of the movie DIRECTLY AFFECT Coulson and the Bus Gang. and beyond.
I did not see any sexual chemistry between Natasha and Steve at all. Frankly, I preferred it that way. Why does every relationship between a man and woman in films have to be considered sexual. I saw two people forced to work together who, in times of desperation, bonded whilst recognizing similar values and ended working together. That was an incredibly satisfying way to treat the characters and their relationship without writing it off as a man and woman wanting to have sex.
I recommend looking up an animated Marvel film called “Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow”… then you’ll see where they’re going with it
They have a somewhat similar relationship in the comics. Rogers trusts her enough to do her job, but knows not to get too close or too involved wit hher because she is like a triple/quadruple agent. Plus it’s Cap!!! You have to be more than a super spy to catch his attention, ask Ms. Marvel.
YES THIS THANK YOU. I didn’t see any sexual tension between them either. Anyway, I think there’s supposed to be something between Black Widow and Hawkeye–have you noticed her tiny little arrow necklace?
You couldn’t fine a better picture of Crossbones?
I love that the Steve and Natasha scenes stayed platonic — they’re friends, they have a deep mutual respect, and it’s so refreshing to see that accepted in a mainstream film. I don’t think the fandom could care less about Cap and Widow after CA:TWS; now, Steve and Bucky, on the other hand…
I recommend looking up an animated Marvel film called “Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow”… then you’ll see where they’re going with it
Read more at [www.hitfix.com]
@Daniel Although in that animated film they chose to put Black Widow with Cap I highly doubt they would do that in The Avengers or any other movies featuring Black Widow and Captain America. It would be more likely that they put Hawkeye and Black Widow together I think. Personally I think Steve and Natasha should be able to maintain a platonic relationship I don’t think that they have any real sexual or romantic interests in each other.
No, we will not see Magick as she is assuredly part of Fox’s X-Men package.
She was also part of the Defenders, so they could possibly use her under that guise, explaining away her mutant teleportation ability as just another aspect of her sorcery abilities.
Okay are you serious? Do you honestly believe that Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch will be called “Miracles” in Avengers: Age of Ultron? Are you for real? One, just because they can’t call them mutants it doesn’t mean that “Miracles” as Strucker called them, is what they will be called. It sounds so stupid to call them, and makes for a terrible substitute. Two, there was no such thing as a strained sexual tension between Natasha and Steve. Not at all. If you believe that you’re clearly delusional. Three, I have the same questions for you as I do in my first point when it comes to addressing the Mind Stone and Ultron, and The Guardians of the Galaxy. How would Hydra even summon an A.I. using the Mind Stone that only works on organics? Not to mention an A.I. that becomes more increasingly independent in its thinking over time and is only concerned with wiping out the entire human race? Why would the Avengers resort to such an anti-heroic deed like summoning the Guardians against their own will by using the Mind Stone? How would it be possible to create other “mutated humans” when its clear purpose is derived from its namesake? And finally, I’m pretty sure Magick will not be appearing in Doctor Strange or any movie made by Marvel Studios for a long time, along with every other mutant. Seeing as how you know, or at least I hope you do, that they’re all owned by 20th Century Fox. There’s a certain clause and certain characters that both Studios can share if you had read what Feige mentioned some time ago. You should clearly do your own research before you make yourself look like a fool. This whole article is one big joke for the most part. The only logical and clearly thought out sections for the most part, are the ones that talk about a Dr. Strange film being made, Sharon Carter ending up with Steve, and Maria Hill ending up one day taking over Fury’ position. And for an article that was clearly supposed to talk about how The Winter Soldier showed clues to the plans that Marvel Studios has all the way through 2028, you showed little evidence of it with your terrible examples.
Could the algorithm eventually become Ultron and not Jarvis as previously indicated by some sites? I mean if the algorithm was that advanced where it could kill people based on test scores and the sort certainly it could find a way to hide and create a body.
Wow, isn’t that a bit harsh? I think you should relax a little. After all these are movies/comics we’re talking here, entertainment. As a fan of both I myself can get a little excited and passionate about them sometimes too but you came off as aggressive and kinda rude in your reply to the writer. But yeah, it’s just comics/movies, not the end of the world, right?
Actually, Kevin Feige flat-out said that they would refer to Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver as “Miracles”, since they couldn’t use the term “mutant”
I like how you express yourself but saying you researched on this get your facts right.
Cant use Mutant word, yes sounds off it will really be better if its Mutant because in the comics originally they are. But to legal rights issues with FOX they cant use that cause FOX owns that word comes with X-Men, have to improvise Marvel did.
And about you said hydra summoning AI ultron and controlling it by the scepter? SPOLER ALERT! Iron man will play the big part in creating ultron. but word hydra summing AI it doesnt fit and surely mind controlling have nothing to do with ultron’s rage, cause ultron has his own way, uncontrollable way that is. and you said it yourself mind control over a robot, unlikely.
and lastly you said “I’m pretty sure Magick will not be appearing in Doctor Strange or any movie made by Marvel Studios for a long time” its always there if you can remember what Thor said on THOR1 Magic is just science that we don’t yet understand, thats how marvel portrays all things unexplained like thor’s hammer gives lightning and the infinity gems, Magic is always there on Marvel movies since the beggining, your watching it dude
thank you
I don’t think Loki’s scepter is an Infinity Stone. They point out that it’s powered by the Tesseract, which is why they were able to use it to close the portal opened by the Cube. That makes me think it was an earlier weapon designed by Thanos using the cube, before it was left behind on Earth for Hydra to find. So the only Infinity Stones we know of are the Tesseract and the Aether. One could speculate that another one is what we see Star-Lord holding at the beginning of the Guardians of the Galaxy trailer.
They have nearly stated as much, and the scene at the end of WS shows a gem glowing near the blade.
Ok, here is me splitting hairs and being a total nerd/ fanboy. Visually, the stone in the staff that Loki had was blue. If that stone is being passed off as one of the Infinity Gems then the blue gem was the Mind Gem which really it’s only abilities were telepathy and some telekinesis. I think for all the events in the Avengers to have happened Loki would have needed the Reality Gem and the Power Gem (yellow and red respectively). Also, the Infinity Gauntlet and all the gems together were shown very quickly in the first Thor movie. So unless it hasn’t been explained yet there’s not much of a chance that Loki had only one of them. Fanboy rant over. Now, The Winter Soldier was a great movie and blew away my expectations. A lot more dark and violent, but you just get the dread feeling that things are falling apart for SHIELD and it’s only going to get worse. I’m now very excited to see Cap 3.
But all we saw with Loki were the tesseract and the gem on his staff. I’m not sure about the tesseract but given that it was used as a powersource I’d bet that it was in fact the power gem and since Loki controlled Hawkeye with the help of his staff I think the one on his staff was the mind gem. Then the aether is another one though I have no idea which one that is since I haven’t seen Thor 2. I’m not sure there is clear difference in color of the gems in movies since both tesseract and Loki’s staff glowed blue.
Black widow & Cap have a kid in the comics so its definitely a possibility we see them get together in a future movie
Unlikely, they only had a kid in alternate reality but in main comics they haven’t even flirted really, let alone dated
1. Avengers Next is nearly a one-off “What If” for children. My kids enjoyed the animated film, but it’s one possible future and one way to explain a Miss America or whatever her code name was.
2. “Hey, Sailors” is how Natasha greets Steve and Sam.
In CA:WS Natasha baited and tempted Steve as a bored spy might.
You’re missing one…
The encryption AI on the silver flash drive is Ultron in its infancy. It was created by Tony Stark (Natasha’s snarky line of the person who wrote it only being slightly smarter than she is), it adapts scarily fast, and, like I said, silvery coloring that just screams foreshadowing.
Just you wait and see…
the encrypted program on that flash drive might be just a part of Ultron, as i have heard Ultron will be the result of Tony Stark doing AI suits/robots, and the encrypted program from the flashdrive was programmed/created by arnim zola which is the assistant of red skull from hydra
I don’t think you are using the word “plot” correctly in your headline. For example the mention of Dr. Strange in the Winter Soldier doesn’t tell us anything about any upcoming movie plot. A plot outlines the main events of a narrative sequence. Sorry to be so nit picky but somebody has to.
I hate to nitpick…but you didn’t have to. You chose to. :)
Spoiler #7, Maria Hill might be in movies, but she’s DEFINITELY going to be in the TV show. David D mentions needing to see Winter Soldier if watching AoS, and yes, you MUST see both to truly appreciate how well Marvel is “winning”.
And ep19 of AoS ends with May and her mother heading off to find a “Maria” after … well, the “stuff” that happens to S.H.E.I.L.D (just in case you haven’t seen the shows nor spoilers).
Dollars to doughnuts, the Maria they are heading for is none other than Maria Hill. Very cool, Marvel. Bravo.
However, read about Marvel canon on what she did when she took over for Fury in the comics. Hmm, could make for some really interesting TV and movies if they do something similar with her character… :-)
Some of these points were good but others were… weird. Crossbones, Doc Strange name drop, Loki’s staff is the mind gem, Wanda/Pietro as Miracles or what ever they’ll be called in A:AoU. However I didn’t really notice any sexual tension between Cap and Widow, quite the opposite actually which made me happy since many mainstream movies have this weird obsession of stuffing romance into the movies like it’s some kind of requirement. Cap will be dating Agent 13, who is Peggy Carter’s niece or grandniece or whatever it is this year so he won’t be getting together with BW. She’s more likely to be with Hawkeye since they’ve had something in the comics. I think that animated alternate reality story where we had the son of Cap and BW is probably closest they’ve ever gotten to a relationship so that is just wishful thinking on writer’s part.
You missed the Ultron and Namor clues.
C’mon. I’m not a fan geek but even I caught those.
A Sub Mariner movie would be cool.
You didnt add probably the biggest future plot…..Bucky Barnes future Captain America
I don’t know how ANYBODY could have missed the foreshadowing there. The scenes where he catches and counter attacks Cap using the shield were pretty blatant but the actual poses with the shield were concrete.
Add to that the fact that the actor playing Bucky has a 6 movie contract and it gets clearer as we go.
I’ve a good idea that we will lose Chris Evans to a “Death Of Captain America” storyline in or around Captain America 4 with Bucky picking up the vibranium diaphragm for 5 and then, as usual, in 6 Evans’ version of the character will come back and adopt the Nomad persona and Bucky will remain Cap through Avengers 4 or 5.
First of all, mutants won’t appear in those movies, as X-med films are in different alternate reality than the “cinematic” universe. But meybe they will merge them.
But the movies are kept separate, no easter eggs pointing to them.
Just a note for those who haven’t assembled the data in their head to reach some conclusions that make sense; the HYDRA A.I. produced algorithm is a means of interpreting past data and using it to infer a probable outcome added to the fact that the JARVIS A.I. already exists (and that one may be derived from the other) when you take the existing JARVIS in the hands of Stark and add the algorithm to that A.I. you will get what is the Ultron A.I. and it’s predictive abilities compel it to destroy humanity.
See? That’s not too hard to put together now is it?
Throw in access to the tessaract’s power in Loki’s staff thus giving it immense power and all of a sudden it’s an attractive target to intergalactic villains and the GotG characters are suddenly needed to show up and place the tessaract derived staff in safe keeping be it with the Nova Corps or whatever. Quill and the gang are regarded as heroes and on Earth they have new allies in The Avengers. This could also lead to the “Planet Hulk” derived story lines where GotG have to run off (in part 2 of course) to rescue their ally Bruce Banner who in an act of self sacrifice was sucked out into space and off to some distant planet when the Hulk uses his nigh indestructible self to save everyone on Earth and takes down Ultron.
Once you see the interaction possibilities this stuff seriously can write itself. :)
My god… Why can’t they just make a television show and then air it over streaming services? Making these movies are just fanatically successful attempts at craving into the population to spit out money and loyalty.
If the Marvel Movieverse wants to follow the comics, then Black Widow is much more likely to develop a romantic relationship with Winter Soldier in the future. Granted, he shot her, but she strikes me as someone who might be willing to look past such things.