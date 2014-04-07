9 Times ‘Winter Soldier’ Revealed Future Marvel Movie Plots

With a record setting $96.2 million April opening, Marvel's winning streak continues unabated with 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier.' Good news since the recent announcement by Marvel says they've sketched out a plan for their movie universe all the way to 2028, it comes as no surprise each film seeds the plots of future franchises. They've been doing it for years, and their latest effort is no exception. If anything, the number of arcs beginning in 'The Winter Soldier' is higher than any other Marvel movie to date.

Warning! Spoilers ahead. So many spoilers. Do not continue if you don't want to be spoiled.

.

.

.

.

Last chance.

.

.

.

.

Okay here we go!

1. Nick Fury is headed to Europe.

This could be a set up for 'Age of Ultron' which is filming in Italy and South Africa but on location sites don't always retain their real life identity on screen. But with Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver being in the clutches of German-accented HYDRA agents, it's a safe bet they're in a derelict castle dungeon in an obscure Eastern European country. Alternatively – or both because both is always the right answer – Fury traveling to Europe opens the door for the British version of the Avengers including Captain Britain, Black Knight, and Union Jack. All who would need their own films, naturally.

2. Doctor Strange is totally happening.

Marvel is still tight-lipped on whether or not Doctor Strange is getting his own movie but after his name was dropped during a good old-fashioned roof interrogation, it's basically official. With S.H.I.E.L.D. in shambles Marvel is able to prop open the door to other sides of their vast library, including the occult. With Strange comes Magick and Damion Hellstrom and Satanna and Doctor Voodoo and the demon realms. Who knows, during the helicarrier targeting sequence any number of Easter Egg names could've been dropped as marks lit up but we'll have to wait for the DVD release to find out.

After the jump, see seven more story arcs Marvel set into motion with 'The Winter Soldier.' The film was so chocked full of subtle exposition it's amazing their was any room left for the real plot but by somehow witchcraft they managed it.