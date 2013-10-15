Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosting next two Golden Globe Awards

The Golden Globes have found their hosts for not just the ceremony that is set to occur in 2014, but also for the 2015 edition. The hosts of the 2013 Globes are coming back – NBC has been announced that Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are returning to host the next two Golden Globe ceremonies.

The news is sure to make many folks out there quite happy as Fey and Poehler hosted a memorable ceremony this past January. It was both a critical success and a ratings one as well. Fey and Poehler’s performance spawned much hope that the duo would return to the awards ceremony, or a different one, at some point in the future. That speculation only increased when the two appeared together at the Emmys in September.

Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Theo Kingma stated “It”s wonderful news,” and that “They have always been our first choice as hosts and we”re delighted they are back for the next two years.”

Poehler can currently be seen on NBC’s “Parks and Recreation,” and Tina Fey is developing a new series at the network.

The Golden Globes will take place on January 12, 2014.

Watch the opening from this past year’s ceremony below: