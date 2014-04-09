Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will bring their sister act to ‘The Nest’

“Saturday Night Love” pals Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are ready to go back to “The Nest” together.

The duo have signed on to play sisters in the new comedy from “Pitch Perfect” director Jason Moore.

“The Nest” follows two fun-loving thirtysomething siblings who throw one last blow-out party after they discover that their parents are selling their childhood home, according to Showbiz411.

Fey and Poehler first worked together at Chicago's legendary Second City, before starring on “SNL” together. They have since gone on to collaborate on the hit comedies “Mean Girls” and “Baby Mama,” and have hosted the Golden Globes together twice. Poehler also appeared on an episode of Fey's “30 Rock.”

Poehler can be seen on NBC's “Parks and Recreation,” and also produces Comedy Central”s acclaimed “Broad City.” Fey is executive producing this fall's “Tooken” on NBC and “Cabot College” on FOX. She will also be seen alongside Jason Bateman in this fall's “This Is Where I Leave You”