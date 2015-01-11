Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s Cosby Jokes: Edgy?

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler went out with a bang on their last (alleged) Golden Globes hosting gig. While concluding their altogether tremendous monologue, the living legends quipped about the touchiest possible subject: Bill Cosby.

Amy Poehler was describing the plot of “Into the Woods” and joked, “In 'Into the Woods,' Cinderella runs from her prince, Rapunzel is thrown from a tower for her prince, and Sleeping Beauty thought she was just getting coffee with Bill Cosby.”

The audience gasped (and Jessica Chastain hid her face in her hands), but Fey and Poehler weren't done: They went on to do an impersonation of Bill Cosby murmuring, “I put the pills in the people” with his familiarly silly cadence.

I think it worked. First of all, it would be completely unlike Fey and Poehler to avoid the subject of Bill Cosby since their stints as “Weekend Update” anchors were marked by provocative jokes and comfortable news authority. They owned the tough subject of Bill Cosby's alleged offenses and addressed it with the proper and necessary amount of irreverence. Their jokes were not short-sighted; they were resonant and confrontational. They never laughed at the severity of Cosby's issues. Instead they used our perception of Cosby as a jocular family figure to create a startling, chilling juxtaposition.

Check out their whole monologue below. The Cosby bit begins around 8:30.