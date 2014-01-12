Of course Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s Golden Globes monologue was amazing

01.12.14 5 years ago

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are the two funniest and most amazing women on the planet, so it should comes as no surprise that their Golden Globes monologue was amazing. I mean, they got away with a slavery joke and made fun of Martin Scorsese like 8 times. Highlights? You want highlights?

On hosting again: “This is Hollywood, so if something kind of works they’ll just keep doing it until everybody hates it.”

On “American Hustle”: “The original title was ‘Explosion at the wig factory.'”

On “Gravity”: “It’s a story about how George Clooney would rather float into space and die than spend one more minute with a woman his own age.”

Bonus: Julia Louis-Dreyfus was not to be out-shined.

