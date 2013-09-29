Tina Fey and ‘Saturday Night Live’ take on Lena Dunham’s ‘Girls’

A funny thing happened on the season premiere of “Saturday Night Live.” Tina Fey returned to help the show spoof HBO’s signature show “Girls.” The skit previews the new season and introduces a new roommate in Blerta (Fey). It also more than lives up to any hype you’ve heard about it so far. So, first, watch the skit, then scroll down to find out what Ms. Dunham thought of it all…

Here’s “GIRLS” creator and star Lena Dunham watching the skit at Mindy Kaling’s house.

And here is Dunham’s classy response. Not sure if that means she could laugh at it or not.

The SNL parody of Girls was a true honor. – Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) September 29, 2013

She also added…

Very excited about the current lineup of SNL ladies. They are funny like whoa. – Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) September 29, 2013

