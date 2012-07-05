Want to hear Tina Fey rap? Download Childish Gambino’s mixtape

Have you always wanted to hear Tina Fey rap, outside of her gawkiest moments on “30 Rock?” Check out Childish Gambino’s free mixtape “Royalty,” and get what you’ve earned your whole life.

The comedienne plus Wu-Tang cohorts Ghostface Killah and RZA, Immaculate Noise favorite Danny Brown, recently resurfaced Beck and Haim guest on the effort, which is available through Gambino aka actor Donald Glover’s website.

Fey raps on “Royalty’s” closing track “Real Estate”: “Yeah, we in here, we in this thing / Gambino is forever, royalty is forever… This is the part where most people would say something crazy and drop the n-word after it / not going to, not gonna do that, don’t feel comfortable.”

Glover wrote for “30 Rock” in its first two seasons before moving over to “Community.” He dropped “Royalty” yesterday on the 4th of July, on the heels of last year’s studio set “Camp.”

You can hear Beck and Gambino’s previous collaboration here, on “Silk Pillow,” along with Beck’s other recent works with Jack White.