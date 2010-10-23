Tina Fey says another live ’30 Rock’ will be up to NBC

Considering how busy Tina Fey’s work schedule is as the executive producer and star of “30 Rock,” not to mention her busy summers as a movie star shooting films such a “Date Night,” it’s hard to believe she’d put herself through two live performances of “30 Rock” on Oct. 14. Speaking at a press conference for her new DreamWorks Animated film “Megamind” today, Fey admitted the rare live show was a lot of fun, but took a toll on the “30 Rock” cast.

“We were all very tired the next day,” Fey says. “When you do ‘SNL’ you wake up the next day and think someone hit you with a piece of luggage. It was a very big challenge. I don’t know if we will ever do it again. And it oddly cost a lot of money to do, so it will be up to NBC. But it was a very positive experience.”

The stunt gave the show a notable ratings bump, but whether NBC will pay for it again remains to be seen.

As for “Megamind,” Fey plays Roxanne Richi, a spunky reporter who is continuously kidnapped by the “evil” Megamind (Will Ferrell) and then rescued by the hunky Metro Man (Brad Pitt). When Metro City’s big hero seemingly dies because of Megamind, both the villain and the reporter’s worlds feel somewhat empty. Can you imagine what happens next? Fey says she thinks her animated avatar reminds her of a young Sharon Osbourne, but she’s not complaining.

“I like her short hair and I like that she’s got an ample can,” Fey says. “I found the recording sessions very freeing, because you can really try things. There is a complete absence of vanity while you are [recording] it. I found it very fun.”

It was recently announced that The Kennedy Center will present its 13th annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor to Tina Fey on Nov. 8 in Washington. She becomes only the second woman to ever receive the honor after Lily Tomlin in 2003. After Ferrell leads a round of applause, Fey responds to her thoughts on the award.

“Obviously, I am very, very honored almost to the point of embarrassment. I am very much looking forward to the ceremony in a couple of weeks,” Fey says humbly. “I hope Hal Holbrook has a one many show about me. I would be honored. I can’t even quite understand why it’s happening. I’m taking it as it comes.”

And of course, no Fey press event can be complete without a question regarding Fey’s Emmy-winning impersonation of former Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin. Fey was asked if she ever feels that she’s haunted by the ghost of Palin and immediately laughed at the concept.

“A ghost? That would be terrifying. I think it was one of the luckiest things that every happened to me,” Fey says laughing. “I am gonna be doing that God willing when I am 70-years-old. I’ll be doing that at an auto show if things go right.”

“30 Rock” airs every Thursday night at 8:30 PM on NBC. “Megamind” opens nationwide and in IMAX 3-D on Nov. 5.

