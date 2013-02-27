Tina Fey says ‘no way’ to hosting Oscars next year

Wanna host the 2014 Oscars?
Just a day after this year’s controversial host Seth MacFarlane said there was “no way” he would do the gig again, “30 Rock” mastermind Tina Fey has expressed a similar disinterest in hosting next year’s Academy Awards.
Just a few weeks ago, Fey and co-host Amy Poehler received rave reviews for emceeing the Golden Globes, but it appears that an Oscar-centric encore isn’t in store.
“I just feel like that gig is so hard,” she told The Huffington Post. “Especially for a woman — the amount of months that would be spent trying on dresses alone…no way.”
After the reporter asked if there’s even a one-in-a-million chance, Fey replied with the definitive-sounding “I wish I could tell you there was.”
Fey recently wrapped up seven seasons of her NBC comedy “30 Rock,” and will next be seen alongside Paul Rudd in the big screen comedy “Admission.”
Who would you like to see host next year’s Oscars?
And with that, the world’s dreams were destroyed.
Ricky Gervais!!!!!!!!!!
John C. Reilly
I second that.
She can’t do it because she’d have to spend too much time trying on dresses? That comment is so demeaning towards women! I’m so offended right now I…oh wait, she’s a woman so it’s okay. HAHAHAHAHAHA. She’s so funny!
It always struck me as odd when people insisted that producers should get Tina and Amy to host. As if it were that easy. Oscar host is no longer about who you want as much as who you can get.
I really felt like Seth could have been the new bob or billy, doing it for years to come. He did such a great job. Since that’s not a possibility, just give me billy and whoopi together. And make it their final time. Then raise enough money to draw Seth back.
I think Seth could do it again. He’s not a natural at this job, he’s not a stand up comedian, he’s not a host. He’s hosted like a Comedy Central Roast before this and obviously nothing as big as this. So maybe he needed this first time to get a hang of it and could be much, much better the next time.
Except he definitively said he never wants to o it again.
*do
Conan O’Brien
Kevin Spacey
Bill Murray
Brian Cranston
Louie C.K. and Joel McHale probably could pull it off too, but I think they are more suited to the Emmys.
I THINK THAT KEVIN HART WOULD BE PERFECT FOR THE OSCARS ,HE WOULD OWN THE PLACE ,HE CAN PULL IT OFF ,AND DO A DANK GOOD JOB. THANK YOU
Robert Downey Jr. or Kevin Spacey
Nobody wants the job because no matter how good you are you’re either bashed by pundits the next morning or you’re unable to move the needle in the first ten rows (notice at this year’s ceremony that there was plenty of laughter, but the majority of it was coming from the back end of the room) because the big stars have sticks up their asses. Or both.
I think Tina & Amy might not have worked at the Oscars. The Golden Globes is a tiny room compared to the Oscars. I really liked Jackman and McFarlane since their act really took up with entire theater.
My pick would be Will Ferrell and John C Reilly: they’ve been great at the Oscars before, have good musical comedy experience and have been in movies together.
Also I’m surprised that Justin Timberlake hasn’t hosted an award show probably in ten years for the MTV Movie Awards. Especially since he’s beloved from teenagers to grandmas.
He’s getting close to being an EGOT doing great work in music and TV, not to mention he’s a decent enough movie actor.