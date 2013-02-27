Tina Fey says ‘no way’ to hosting Oscars next year

Wanna host the 2014 Oscars?

Just a day after this year’s controversial host Seth MacFarlane said there was “no way” he would do the gig again, “30 Rock” mastermind Tina Fey has expressed a similar disinterest in hosting next year’s Academy Awards.

Just a few weeks ago, Fey and co-host Amy Poehler received rave reviews for emceeing the Golden Globes, but it appears that an Oscar-centric encore isn’t in store.

“I just feel like that gig is so hard,” she told The Huffington Post. “Especially for a woman — the amount of months that would be spent trying on dresses alone…no way.”

After the reporter asked if there’s even a one-in-a-million chance, Fey replied with the definitive-sounding “I wish I could tell you there was.”

Fey recently wrapped up seven seasons of her NBC comedy “30 Rock,” and will next be seen alongside Paul Rudd in the big screen comedy “Admission.”

Who would you like to see host next year’s Oscars?