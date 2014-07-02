Tina Fey to star in ‘Ghostbusters’-style witch comedy – and it’s not ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

07.02.14 4 years ago

Tina Fey is readying her flying broom.

The “Muppets Most Wanted” star is in “early development” on a Disney comedy currently known as “Untitled Witch Project” – though the film isn't the “Hocus Pocus” sequel that the interwebs have rumored it to be, according to Deadline. Fey is producing and will also star in the film, which is said to be in the vein of “Ghostbusters” – which is to say, it's a horror-comedy and that's just a familiar and beloved title to compare it to. Which didn't keep me from putting it in the headline, you understand.

Fey will next be seen in Universal comedy “The Nest,” her second cinematic pairing with former “SNL” co-star Amy Poehler. The two last teamed up on the big-screen for the underrated 2008 comedy “Baby Mama.”

So…Tina Fey and witches, what do you think?

