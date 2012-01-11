‘Tinker, Tailor,’ ‘Dragon Tattoo’ among ASC nominees, ‘War Horse’ snubbed again

The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) has announced nominees for excellence in the field this year, and missing from the nominees was Janusz Kaminski’s work on “War Horse,” which marks yet another key snub for the film in the precursor season.
I’ve been critical of the lensing of Steven Spielberg’s World War I epic, which was commendable in intent more so than practice and felt a bit uneven throughout. Nevertheless, it’s a surprise to see Kaminski miss here, and further indication that the industry has not responded well to the film.
The happy surprise, though not all that surprising still, is Hoyte van Hoytema getting in for “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy,” a moody, atmospheric piece of work with photography as observational and patient as the directorial vision. It’s the second guild nod for the film, following an Art Directors Guild citation, showing that the film has support through the craft branches even if it’s not registering with groups like the PGA and DGA.
Also nominated, maintaining a consistent guild showing, was Jeff Cronenweth’s icy, smooth digital hues on “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” (work that felt as uninspired as the overall enterprise but I won’t complain too much because he’s a massive talent who has worked wonders in the digital realm). Things are just adding up for that film.
Naturally, the black and white work from Guillaume Shiffman on “The Artist,” the 3D lensing of “Hugo” by Robert Richardson and the season’s dominant force in the category, Emmanuel Lubezki and “The Tree of Life,” rounded out the list.
So, who’s the favorite? Lubezki, as mentioned, has lit up the circuit so far. In fact, he’s only lost a cinematography award twice: once to Manuel Alberto Claro, who would have been a deserving nominee here for his work on “Melancholia,” and again to Kaminski. So most consider him a sure bet to continue through the Oscars.
While I think he has a really good chance to win here from his peers, I think things could be a lot different when the Academy at large gets its hands on the ballot next month. I’m still placing my chps on “The Artist” to win the Oscar.
Once again, the 2011 ASC nominees are:
“The Artist” (Guillaume Shiffman)
“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” (Jeff Cronenweth)
“Hugo” (Robert Richardson)
“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” (Hoyte van Hoytema)
“The Tree of Life” (Emmanuel Lubezki)
That’s the last guild announcement of the week, so take a breath and relax. But not for long, as the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards tomorrow and the Golden Globes on Sunday will give us plenty to chew on before the American Cinema Editors (ACE) give another clue to Oscar on Monday.
I hate these constant snubs of War Horse. It was an awesome movie, one of my faves of the year!
I feel the same. It’s like ‘Atonement’ all over again for me. Hopefully AMPAS will pull through with ‘War Horse’ for me the way the guilds neglected ‘Atonement’ in several key ways.
I mean to say, the guilds weren’t wild about my ’07 fave, Atonement. AMPAS responded. I hope the same happens wth War Horse.
Brits really helped Atonement. They could help War Horse, but their attention is divided between that, Tinker and, kind of, Potter.
I thought War Horse was ok. Atonement was splendid. I don’t really see the comparison?
They are not comparing the quality of the films but rather their situations in terms of getting award nominations.
Gotcha.
Ugh. War Horse is not a good movie.
Well, I think it is. But anyway, just commenting on how I hope War Horse goes the way of Atonement. It’s just my personal wish. :)
Me too Tyler. I thought both War Horse and Atonement were splendid. For awhile, I thought War Horse might still be the only film to be the “Anti-Artist.” That was two weeks ago. Clearly not anymore. I’m not sure if there’s anything left. Maybe, The Descendants, which, is my favorite film of the year, but I don’t see it winning.
Yes for Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy! Extremely well deserved.
So sweet for Tinker Tailor, but a bummer for Drive and ‘Kevin’, my two favorite lensings from this year. Hopefully they’ll turn things around.
Also, what’s up with ‘Dragon Tattoo’ and War Horse. The former is getting nods from everyone, yet I wonder if it’ll end up being a Black Swan and only end up with a handful of nods, and as for the latter, I knew it lost massive push when Tintin came out and was far better, rendering its accolades as misguided – but going so far as to not nominating it here, in one of its strongest showings?
At this rate, how likely is it going to be for John Williams to be nominated only for Tintin’s score?
Drive or Kevin over Dragon Tattoo would have made this a nearly perfect list.
Yeah I second Andrej’s question- what is up with Dragon Tattoo getting all this attention? Is it going to end up being this years True Grit? But True Grit had SAG acting nominations… so I dunno.
Well, Dragon Tatto is a much, much better film than War Horse, so that’s probably what it is. And regarding Williams: War Horse is not one of his better scores.
I thought both were “meh.” But my question is in regards to worthier candidates like TTSS and/or Drive. THOSE films should be sweeping the awards circuit. I thought Jane Eyre had some pretty damn good cinematography.
I did not care for War Horse at all, but this love for Dragon Tattoo is strange. LOVE the nod for Tinker!!
Kaminski snub aside, I just don’t get the love for the visual appeal of Hugo. So much of it is clearly green screen, that it’s hard to believe the world.
Clearly the 3D lensing was a factor.
Well, for one, I do think ‘Hugo’ has interesting, beautiful cinematography. But secondly, even if one doesn’t think the cinematography is top 5 worthy … this continues to show how much the guilds (and critics) loved ‘Hugo’.
Shooting a green screen can’t be great cinematography? Do you think it has to be all vistas and such?
Personally I didn’t think the CGI was that overwhelming. Hugo is my pick for best cinematography of the year (TOL close second). Richardson has been my pick for 2 straight years now.
Shooting green screen is fine, but make it look good. I didn’t have a problem with Avatar’s win, and I thought Sin City and 300 were some of the best in their respective years. However, Hugo looked fake and didn’t sell the world to me. When it’s too obvious, it’s a problem.
You hate too obvious, but you liked 300’s cinematography? Whaaaaat?
I thought Hugo was also shot on a large set so was it that much green screen. Whatever, the movie looks lovely throughout.
Hugo did not look fake to me.
The bulk of Hugo did not employ green screen. The entire station was constructed. The clocktower stuff had some green screen, though.
That’s even worse.
Re: I know the train station was real, but I was mostly referring to the city and the odd color correction really.
Sets, green screen, color correction…it all looked great, and even better in 3D. Richardson is a master….and it’s not just about beauty, the composition is what does it for me.
I have issues with the 3D and the color loss as a result, but I don’t blame any of that on Richardson. I quite like his work on “Hugo”
I don’t think it was odd so much as stylized. At the very least, unlike War Horse, it was even.
I saw Hugo a second time mainly to get another go in the theater with the gorgeous cinematography and rich 3D.
I don’t really know what to make of War Horse anymore. I’m just going to go ahead and guess that AMPAS voters will resurrect it. But I’m also prepared to be completely wrong.
So strange.
I do too, actually.
Even if it does get resurrected, won’t it be a True Grit situation where it wins nothing? Is original score still a certainty?
Just getting invited to the party would be a win for Spielberg and the War Horse team at this point. It’s all about the nominations.
It’s funny that you mention True Grit Anita, just a few weeks ago I thought War Horse would do True Grit numbers at the box office and have a similar nomination total. The Oscar race is a slippery thing, it ebbs and flows.
“Is original score still a certainty?”
It isn’t, and never was. The Artist has been in the lead there all along, I think.
I like these nominees though not so much the Tattoo one because I didn’t walk away from that film wowed by the imagery. Tinker Tailor is so deserved, the film deserves an editing nomination as well (though of course Tattoo will probably score there, too.)
Does anyone know if Richardson has ever won an ASC award?
Richardson never has won at ASC, but has two Oscars
And yet he has more guild nods than Oscar nods. Nine with the ASC to six from AMPAS. Very interesting.
It’s like the opposite situation of Roger Deakins.
Poor Newton Thomas Sigel. I never really loved his work until Drive, but its a shame to seem him miss the cut.
Still its nice to Hoyte van Hoytema detailed work in.
Whether or not you like Dragon Tattoo, it was one of the best looking movies of the year. Fincher’s movies always look great though. I think this is deserved, even if the movie isn’t all that.
The look of the film was as superficial as the direction and the narrative itself.
I somewhat agree with Kris here. It was fine camera work as you expect from a Fincher film…but not even close to the year’s best.
I disagree. The images are what kept my attention the whole movie. And what does “superficial direction” mean exactly? There’s an enormous amount of precision on display, every image seemed meticulously constructed.
Kris- I highly doubt you’d take any issue with the visuals of “Dragon Tattoo” if you didn’t have issues with the narrative. The cinematography was wonderful.
Sheesh. I know you thought Rooney Mara was very good. But Kris, you really disliked every single other facet of ‘Dragon’ so much? Superficial look of the film? I don’t even understand what that means. There are a ton of images (most of them being darkly beautiful) that I can recall from watching the film.
I’m with Kris, if I indeed actually understand what he is saying. I believe he is saying that, much like the opening sequence, the cinematography might be pretty or sharp but it serves no thematic or narrative purpose.
If this is what he means I have to agree.
Matt has it right. Just because you can recall them doesn’t mean they were thematically resonant. It “looks good.” So do a host of other movies.
I think Tattoo’s cinematography is the weakest of the bunch. Compare it to the work of TTSS, where multiple shots heighten the suspense and story.
Honestly, for what’s supposed to be a thriller, there’s not a single instance of suspence in TTSS outside of the opening scene with Strong. Even the ending, with Oldman in the house, just sort happens and that’s it. I liked the movie but it really felt like it was going through the motions of finding the mole.
Who said TTSS is supposed to be a thriller or that it’s primarily about finding a mole?
Maybe they way they cut the trailer indicates it’s supposed to be a thriller but that is obviously a trick, just like Focus Features did last year with The American.
I’m pretty sure Alfredson did not intend for the film to be a thriller though.
So in your eyes, should only good movies get tech nominations, or even acting nominations? Is it possible for good cinematography to exist in a bad movie?
BTW – I love both TTSS and The American. So don’t take the word trick as if I am mad that Focus Features presented films to be something they are not.
Abe – I know for certain I have seen Kris champion good tech work in bad films plenty of times in the past. The art direction in the Sherlock Holmes movies, the makeup in The Wolf Man last year to name a few.
So, was Sherlock Holmes’s art direction “thematically resonant?”
It was more period precise and ambitious than thematically resonant in the first film, though the second film found ways to build on theme (like the encroachment of new technologies for warfare) that the first did not.
But, indeed, as Matt says, I champion great below-the-line work in poor overall films all the time.
For what it’s worth, which is probably not much, I adored The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and I love Jeff Cronenweth’s work generally, but I have to agree with Kris that the cinematography was merely serviceable.
Agree with Matthew. I thought it was pretty clear that Tomas Alfredson couldn’t care less about the whodunnit but was more interested in the very tragic lives of spies. And the cinematography was brilliant in serving that purpose.
Yeah, a film can deal with espionage without setting out to be a thriller. ‘Tinker, Tailor’ is a character study with a mystery sewn into it, but it’s not designed as a heart-pounding suspenser.
I didn’t mean it like it was Munich or any thing, but there were clear moments where the film set up tense moments but didn’t deliver
What were they, Rashad?
I only know this because I read the script for TTSS, but there’s a scene where Cumberbatch’s character is grabbing a file out of someone else’s office (this much of the scene is shown in the film). The part they don’t show is when somebody starts walking into the office and Cumberbatch takes out a pocket knife and cuts himself so he can explain why he was digging through file cabinets, his excuse being that he was searching for a first aid kit. He later references the fact that he got a cut in the scene after when talking to Hinds’ character, but it would’ve gone over my head otherwise.
I know Alfredson had to trim that script down where he could, and he succeeded for the most part (which was no small task), but this is the one scene I wish he’d have let play out in full, because A) It is a perfect representation od how dangerous Cumberbatch’s insider spying really is, and B) It is the kind of tense moment I think Rashad may be referring to the film lacking. I personally think this is one of the very few missteps taken in TTSS, because like Guy, I believe the thriller aspects are secondary to a study in male paranoia and deceit.
So so pleased with the Tinker nom. That film deserves to come away with the techs at least!
That’s just about the perfect line-up. Even if there were many other worthy films, it’s hard to fault any of these five.
Glad to see Tinker Tailor getting a notice too, it certainly needed it.
Artist looked like crap to me. B&W does not automatically equal great lensing.
I agree (that b&w means nothing unless it’s great). But I do think the CIN for The Artist was well done.
The only memorable image I can think of was them talking on the steps…but that was more Art Direction than anything. Flat. Flat. Flat.
War Horse lack of precursor strength reminds me a lot of Atonement (as mentioned already) but also reminds me a lot of Munich. Munich didn’t show up much at all until the Oscars (it did get a DGA though). The ACE loves Michael Kahn so hopefully that will give it a push. I still wouldn’t be surprised to see War Horse end up with 6-7 noms with Oscar though (Pic, Dir, Editing, Cinematog., Score, Sound Mix, Sound Editing).
Definitely love seeing Tinker Tailor in the mix. But as much as I like Cronenweth, War Horse was Spielberg’s most beautifully shot film IMO. I don’t know how you don’t reward its cinematography.
True Grit and Letters From Iwo Jima didn’t get much guild love either. The latter got none if I recall.
True. Letters did win the NBR though. True Grit did get a PGA, WGA, ASC, and a couple SAG nods though. It really only missed the DGA and ACE
@Kristopher Tapley, will you be doing a round-up of your favourite shots of the year?
Yea he is. He said he’ll be posting it sometime next month.
And the winner is: TREE OF LIFE!
We all knew this last year as soon as the trailer hit for that movie.
and in fact he will probably win again next year (another Malick film and Gravity)
The ASC winner, yes. The Oscar? Like Kris, I’m not so sure. We’ve been here before.
As, indeed, has Lubezki.
Oh lord let’s not even think that way. They simply can’t screw him again after Children of Men.
I’m just being optimistic. Don’t rain on my parade, Guy ;)
Though Lubezki would be the ideal win I don’t think you can’t count on it. If Tree of Life isn’t resonating with a lot of members, they will probably vote for another film.
Guy: I understand why you and Kris are skeptical about this one, but I think Lubezki will win this handily. They almost always just vote for the film that’s the most obviously large scale piece of filmmaking in the bunch. Look at “Titanic”, “Master and Commander”, “Avatar” and “Inception” last year as examples. If we are to assume “War Horse” is out of the equation, than “The Tree of Life” is that film of this bunch. I don’t see “The Artist” winning this on a clean sweep either, it just lacks the kind of spectacle that dominates this category. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that every critics group in the country is telling them that this is great cinematography.
I have a question about cinematography: does a poorly filmed scene like the one in “Hugo” where the kid is hanging off the clock hand get blamed on the director or the cinematographer? That scene really bugged me since we never see a wider shot to give us perspective and suggest how much danger the boy is in (and visually echo the scene from the silent movie he and the girl had seen earlier). As the B-52s once asked: who’s to blame when situations get poorly planned?
Well that’s a difficult question to answer. But ultimately the buck stops at the director. He is in charge of shot choice (ideally in collaboration with his DP). However, they very well could have gotten that shot but decided not to use it in the editing room. So you could blame Thelma for that, but if Scorcese wanted the shot in, it would’ve gotten in. I would blame something like poor lighting on the DP. To simplify a director/DP relationship — Director says what he wants to see, the DP makes it happen (through his camera and lighting team)
I was ecstatic to see Hoyte van Hoytema get due recognition for his work on TTSS. I was praying for it, but I wasn’t expecting it. All in all, this is a strong field, though “The artist” would be the one that doesn’t belong.
I know Lubezki will probably win this year, but I would have loved for him to have won for Sleepy Hollow.
I also love his work on Sleepy Hollow and like I said in another comment he will win this year and also probably next year as well.
Indeed. GREAT work on that film.
I really hope he wins this year. I would hate to see another “Pan’s Labyrinth” scenario. But along with being the best work of the year, “The Tree of Life” also is the ‘prettiest’ cinematography of the year too.
The only one I disagree with is The Artist. Obviously it was going to get in, but I would rather Moneyball get in. Pleased that Tinker, Tailor got in, even if the movie is kind of a piece of shit that is cut entirely too fast and barely lets you absorb the effort that the DP put into it.
You’re saying “Tinker, Tailor” is cut too fast? Well, that’s the most original complaint of the movie I’ve heard.
That doesn’t mean it isn’t slow, necessarily. It just seemed like Alfredson’s intent was to let us be absorbed into this world of pipe smoke, brown walls, lies and deceit, but he cuts it so fast that we never really have any time to sit back and absorb this atmosphere. It just kind of cuts quickly from one scene to the next, preventing us from becoming absorbed in the film and getting to know these characters. It felt kind of like once he finished shooting he just wanted to stick to the story and leave out the nuances. Well, it’s a pretty mediocre and predictable story to begin with, so it had to have other things going for it. Unfortunately, it didn’t.
No “War Horse” is bullshit. Like the movie or not, but one thing that’s for certain is that it’s absolutely gorgeous.
Not for certain at all. The vistas are gorgeous, sure. The way they’re filmed? I’m far less sold.
I love, love Tinker, Taylor, Soldier Spy. And it looked so beautiful.
I really hope Gary Oldman gets a nomination for this movie because that ONE scene was amazing. The ONE scene was just masterful.
And I love the comment in the New Yorker about the movie capturing the 70s “brown”.
Agreed. That Deadline article a week or two ago on Oldman should be a nice little PR push since it included that whole scene. Nice work Focus– err, I mean Pete Hammond ;)
Thanks for the tip there. That’s the Oscar clip if I ever saw one. Oh, good…I started to wonder if people would have a different scene in mind but every time I mention that ONE scene…they know exactly what I mean.
I almost found THE ONE scene a little too good, if that makes sense, because I felt like I could “see” Oldman acting, but…. yeah, it’s the best summary of how wonderful the entire performance is, I’d say.
Glad to see there are others who share my adoration for that movie, and Oldman’s performance in particular. Nobody ever seems to discuss it much around here…
Is this the scene where he’s drinking with Cumberbatch and he talks about meeting Karla? Because that was the scene by Oldman that completely blew me away. As well as a scene at the end with Firth.
Very glad to see Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy get some recognition here. Well deserved. Hopefully that film can get some more recognition from the Academy, especially if love for War Horse is fading.
Dragon Tattoo’s cinematography is just as good as The Social Network’s. It’s a great movie that received good reviews (86% is somehow being twisted into “lukewarm” on awards blogs like this one) and now it’s showing up in the guilds. Cinematography doesn’t always have to be “thematic,” Kris. You’re stretching here, even for you.
78% COTC and 71 on Metacritic. Not bad, but not outstanding.
Some films have done much much worse in that territory, but I agree in that there is an air of disappointment about the film not accurately represented in the reviews.
I find it unacceptable that Drive was not nominated here.