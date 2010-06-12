Titans will ‘Clash’ again, whether we like it or not

Evidently, if you want to work at Warner Bros right now, it is important that your name is “Greg Berlanti.”

In addition to the “Green Lantern” that’s in production now and the “Green Lantern 2” and “The Flash” treatments he’s working on, Berlanti is supervising the treatment for “Clash Of The Titans 2” for the studio. That’s an astonishing quartet of tentpole pictures to be handed by the studio. That’s like if Paramount asked JJ Abrams to pick up the slack and pump out a reboot of “Top Gun” and a new “Godfather” while also producing “Star Trek” and “Mission: Impossible” sequels. It’s pushing all the chips to the middle of the table on one particular sensibility.

What’s obvious is that Warner Bros. likes whatever Berlanti did on “Green Lantern.” Will audiences feel the same way? We won’t know until next summer. That’s what makes it an interesting gamble to let him supervise all these other properties that are moving forward in the meantime.

And to be fair, he’s not working alone. On “Green Lantern,” he’s sharing credit with Michael Green and Marc Guggenheim, and they’re working with him on both “GL2” and “Flash.” And on “Clash Of The Titans 2,” he’s not writing it, but is instead working on the treatment with Dan Mazeau and David Leslie Johnson.

Mazeau wrote a pretty great “Jonny Quest” script a few years ago, and Dave Johnson is a guy I’ve known for a loooong time, a former assistant to Frank Darabont who has carved out a really strong writing career of his own. He co-wrote an amazing “Doc Savage” script a while ago that basically rekindled my own interest in the pulp stuff I hadn’t read since I was a kid. He wrote last year’s crazy horror film “Orphan”. He’s working right now on “The Girl With The Red Riding Hood” for Warner. Both Mazeau and Johnson are go-to guys for Warner Bros. at this point, like Berlanti, like Guggenheim and Green. It’s a very small group that’s basically building about half the current production and pre-production slate at the studio.

I’m really curious to see what happens with “Clash 2.” I’ve talked to Legendary’s Thomas Tull since the film came out, and I know he’s a huge fan of the original. He’s a guy who I find to be starkly honest when you’re face to face with him, and he was not satisfied with the film that they made. It made the studio a buncha money, but I don’t think you’re going to find someone harder on “Clash of the Titans” than him, and in the best possible way. He’s got something to prove this time to himself as a fan, and he’s got to make that movie that he thought he was making the first time. Sam Worthington and Gemma Arterton may be back, according to Boris Kit’s report over at his blog, and it’s evidently going to be shot in 3D this time. Boris also namedrops Jonathan Liebesman as a possible director for the sequel, which is interesting. I’m guessing he’s shown Legendary what he’s got finished so far on “Battle Los Angeles,” an alien invasion movie that I’ve heard fairly crazy things about.

Right now, no word on what the movie might entail. I want a whoooooole lot more monsters, and cooler monsters, and a story that makes sense this time. I’m not sure I really want a “Clash 2,” but if they’re making one, then, yeah, a whoooooole lot more monsters sounds good to me.

Can’t get enough of Motion/Captured? Don’t miss a post with daily HitFix Blog Alerts. Sign up now.

Don’t miss out. Add Motion/Captured to your iGoogle, My Yahoo or My MSN experience by clicking here.

Not part of the HitFix Nation yet? Take 90 seconds and sign up today.

Become a fan of HitFix on Facebook.

You can e-mail me at drew@hitfix.com or follow me on Twitter, where I’m DrewAtHitFix.