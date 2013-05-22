TLC revives ancestry-themed ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ with new guests

Remember the Lisa Kudrow-produced NBC series “Who Do You Think You Are?” Miss it? Well, after NBC dropped it TLC picked it up. Eight all-new episodes will begin airing on July 23.

If you don’t remember the show, it takes celebrities on a journey into their personal histories, mining their pasts to reveal unknown details about themselves and their families. Celebrities such as Christina Applegate, Cindy Crawford, Zooey Deschanel, and Chris O”Donnell have signed up for the emotional journey, with additional subjects to be announced. Each discovers amazing details about their family trees” deep roots.

“I”ve never stopped hearing about how much people love ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’, and I”ve always known that we”ve had more great stories to share,” said executive producer Kudrow.

Will you be watching?