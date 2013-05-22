TLC revives ancestry-themed ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ with new guests

Remember the Lisa Kudrow-produced NBC series “Who Do You Think You Are?” Miss it? Well, after NBC dropped it TLC picked it up. Eight all-new episodes will begin airing on July 23.
If you don’t remember the show, it takes celebrities on a journey into their personal histories, mining their pasts to reveal unknown details about themselves and their families. Celebrities such as Christina Applegate, Cindy Crawford, Zooey Deschanel, and Chris O”Donnell have signed up for the emotional journey, with additional subjects to be announced. Each discovers amazing details about their family trees” deep roots.
“I”ve never stopped hearing about how much people love ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’, and I”ve always known that we”ve had more great stories to share,” said executive producer Kudrow.
Will you be watching?
Yay! Love this show -so touching!
I caught a couple of episodes when it aired on NBC and liked it. Sometimes, though, they really s-t-r-e-t-c-h-e-d to find a common theme or something that they thought would resonate with the viewers. For Martin Sheen and his social activism, they found that his mother’s youngest brother (of something like eight kids) fought for Irish independence.
I probably will watch new episodes, depending on the celebrity being profiled.
I agreed that some episodes weren’t as successful as others, @Hundleyfan. Hopefully they’ll work out the glitches the second time around.
So happy to hear the show is coming back. I can ALMOST forgive TLC for Honey Boo Boo, but NOT quite……